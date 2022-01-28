Will Sarah Jessica Parker And Co. Return For And Just Like That Season 2?

Sex & the City revival …And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max toward the end of 2021. While it’s been met with some criticism and complaints from fans, many fans have been enjoying seeing Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte together again. Though Season 1 still has a few episodes left, our sights are set on the future. So, could we see Sarah Jessica Parker and co. return for a second season?

Some sources confessed to Page Six that “everyone is feeling good about the show” and that HBO Max “may feel that they want to prove a point” that they can bring back …And Just Like That for an even stronger second season. So far there is no word from the streamer on whether or not it’ll renew the series, and HBO Max's decision will likely heavily depend on cast availability.

Previously, an interview that HBO Max Head Honcho did with Vulture indicated that the decision for more episodes largely would depend on what the leading ladies wanted to do, with him noting it would be "a conversation." Candace Bushnell had also previously alleged SJP was not particularly excited about coming back initially, and she almost took on the role. Have times changed? Could Season 2 happen?

It at least seems like Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have been excited about the Sex & the City revival since they got back to work. When filming started for ...And Just Like That, the trio looked professional and back in their happy places, even without Kim Cattrall.

The series that kicked off with the Peloton character death heard round the world got a pretty auspicious start, and that was even after all the drama surrounding the absence of Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha Jones on the original series. After a very public fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cattrall chose to not be in …And Just Like That. Author Candace Bushnell shared her feelings about the situation, noting that she loves Cattrall and was understanding of her decision. The actress went on to do a different reboot, Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, as the future version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie.

The series has included some new characters, like Chicago P.D. vet Nicole Ari Parker as a Park Avenue mother and Grey’s Anatomy alum and "bisexual icon" Sara Ramirez, who portrays a queer non-binary stand-up comedian and podcast host. …And Just Like That may have its problems when it comes to Peloton and personal feuds, but it seems to be moving forward and beyond these setbacks.

It’s hard to tell when HBO Max will make a decision on a second season, though considering there are still two episodes left of Season 1, I'm guessing we'll have to wait longer than that. Hopefully, Sarah Jessica Parker and everyone will come back for a bigger and better Season 2. In the meantime, there's other great stuff on the streamer, and you can check out the best shows to stream on HBO Max.