Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp And More That '90s Show Cast Members React After The First Trailer Drops

It’s almost time to head back to Point Place, Wisconsin, as Netflix recently dropped the trailer for That ‘90s Show just in time for the holidays. After the trailer previewed the returns of many familiar faces from That ‘70s Show, many of the sitcoms stars including Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp reacted.

The spin-off of the beloved Fox sitcom centers around Eric and Donna’s daughter staying with grandparents Red and Kitty in Point Place in the summer of 1995, where she meets new friends. The trailer showed just a bit of what fans can expect, including what some of the characters from That ‘70s Show have been up to. Wilmer Valderrama is set to return as Fez, and he got emotional on Instagram for Throwback Thursday:

As one of the first who was announced to be returning for That ‘90s Show, Debra Jo Rupp also got emotional in a short but sweet post involving her on-screen husband, Kurtwood Smith:

Rupp also posted a picture with Valderrama, which shows that Fez grew up to be a hairstylist, and the two couldn’t stop laughing:

Kurtwood Smith, meanwhile, took a different route when posting his reaction. He expressed his excitement about working with the cast again, and how he couldn’t wait for fans to see the final product when it finally drops on Netflix in January:

I bet you recognize some of those faces (couldn’t have been more thrilled to work with them again) and I’m excited for you to meet the new kids too! See you Jan. 19 on @netflix @netflixisajoke #that70sshow #that90sshow 😀

Since the new series revolves around Eric and Donna’s daughter, of course, you have to have Eric and Donna return, and Laura Prepon couldn’t be more happy to welcome a new generation of viewers Point Place. She also made sure to point out how much she missed Donna, and how excited she was to work behind the scenes on a few episodes:

So excited for the #That90sShow team! You’ll love this next generation & of course @debrajorupp & @therealkurtwoodsmith are amazing! Thrilled to not only step into Donna’s shoes again (I’ve missed her!) but also to direct episodes, as well.

Topher Grace had a simpler approach, posting several pictures from the trailer and proving that it really is nice to go home for the holidays:

The teaser trailer for That ‘90s Show was released just after Thanksgiving, and it included plenty of callbacks to That ‘70s Show. With this new trailer including more callbacks and familiar faces, fans of the original series seem to be in for a treat come 2023.

When That ‘90s Show was announced, and it was confirmed that Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith would be leading the charge, it was a question of whether more stars from That ‘70s Show would also return. One by one, the returning cast was revealed, with Wilmer Valderrama rocking a Fez outfit to celebrate his return, and Tommy Chong beating Netflix to the punch to announce his long-awaited return. It’s clear that That ‘90s Show is going to be a show you won’t want to miss, whether you are a fan of That ‘70s Show or not.

Don’t miss the premiere of That ‘90s Show on January 19 on Netflix with a subscription! Also, if you have a Peacock subscription, you can catch up on all seasons of That ‘70s Show to get ready for the new series.