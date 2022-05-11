After Ezra Miller’s Second Arrest, Will They Still Be The DCEU’s Flash? Here’s The Latest

Actor Ezra Miller has had quite the successful career in film, from their star-making moment in Perks of Being a Wallflower to ongoing roles in Fantastic Beasts and the DCEU. But most recently, Miller has been making headlines for their behavior in Hawaii, including some run-ins with the police. And after their second arrest , will Miller still be the DCEU’s Flash? Here’s the latest.

Ezra Miller was noticeably absent from the premiere and press tour for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, with the reports from Hawaii starting to come in from around that time. While Warner Bros. originally denied reports of an emergency meeting about Miller’s future with the studio, that was before they were arrested a second time. Luckily for fans of their take on Flash, Variety ’s Adam B. Vary recently revealed that the studio is reportedly not looking to replace Miller as Barry Allen in The Flash.

This choice of action might make a great deal of sense, given the plans that are currently in place for the DCEU. Andy Muschietti’s The Flash movie has already been filmed, with Ezra Miller playing multiple versions of the title character. So if they were to be replaced , the entire movie would seemingly need to be reshot.

This news is sure to be a relief for hardcore DC fans, who are getting excited for what’s to come in The Flash. The blockbuster looks like it’s going to be a wild ride through the multiverse , with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton returning to the role of Batman for the occasion. Although there are still questions about Miller’s future in multiple WB franchises.

While Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone was a major character in the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, he had a much smaller presence in the recent threequel The Secrets of Dumbledore. It seems like they could be easily written out of a fourth movie (if it ends up actually happening). And while The Flash is arriving in theaters next summer, Miller seemingly doesn’t have any other upcoming roles in the DCEU.

The Flash is one of the many highly anticipated upcoming DC movies hitting theaters over the next year and change. Fans are eager to see footage of the blockbuster, especially the two Bruce Waynes and the introduction of Supergirl. Some limited clips are shown in the 2022 DC super trailer, check it out below,

Removing Ezra Miller from the DCEU would no doubt be jarring for fans, as they’ve been attached to the shared universe since appearing in a Batman v Superman via archive footage. Since then Miller has appeared in both version of Justice League, as well as brief cameos in Suicide Squad and The Flash TV series. Most recently the 29 year-old actor was seen alongside Jason Momoa for a funny cameo in Peacemaker’s finale.

For now it seems that Ezra Miller’s place in the DCEU is safe, so hopefully their legal issues in Hawaii will get solved sooner rather than later. The Flash movie has been a long time coming, after sitting in development hell for years. So it could just be the beginning of Miller’s time as the Scarlet Speedster.