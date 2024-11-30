After Rumors, The Boys Star Confirms He’ll Be Back For Season 5

The Boys’ fifth and final season is still quite some time away, but it’s never too early to speculate what could be happening. During the 2024 TV schedule , Season 4 finale ended on a cliffhanger that raised some questions about which characters might return and which might note. One of those was A-Train, played by actor Jessie T. Usher , as the speedy supe went up against The Seven to help The Boys throughout the season. Ultimately, the character left the Vought team behind in the finale, but Usher has now confirmed his own return for future episodes of the show.

Jessie T. Usher put fans’ worries aside about his rumored exit when he posed with the rest of the cast ahead of production starting on Season 5. Via ComicBook.com , the actor shared on his Instagram Stories that he had dinner with his fellow co-stars and he was excited to “get cooking” on the highly-anticipated upcoming season of the great Prime Video original sci-fi series :

One thing about my [The Boys] fam… we gon eat, before we get cooking… our bellies are full. hearts are too. here comes S5.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

I can't think of a sweeter for the Independence Day: Resurgence actor to have confirmed his return. That photo, in particular, is really sweet, as everyone seemed to be in good spirits when getting together again. Some of them may play enemies on screen, but it seems they're one big, surrogate family off-screen. On that note, the Survivor's Remorse alum also raised a toast to his co-stars by simply saying, "to now."

Of course, now, one can't help but wonder what lies ahead for Jessie T. Usher's character during the new episodes. A-Train made it very clear that he wanted nothing to do with the The Seven anymore. Of course, even if he did, he betrayed them, and Homelander would definitely not want to have him back, nor would anyone else on the team of supes. So the young speedster is now in an interesting position, and it'll be intriguing to see whether he ends up helping the show's titular vigilantes more.

The Eric Kripke-produced superhero show's Season 4 finale was nuts , to say the least. Not only did it see A-Train leaving The Seven, but it also set up another character’s return. The mid-credits revealed that Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy was being kept alive despite his apparent death during the Season 3 finale. Additionally, Colby Minifie Ashley was injected with Compound V, meaning that dangerous times could lie ahead.

Not much has been revealed about Season 5 of The Boys , including its eventual premiere date. But, with filming starting, some additional details will hopefully be announced soon. After four seasons, this small-screen, comic book adaptation remains one of the best shows on TV, and that's partially due to big storytelling swings. A-Train's betrayal definitely falls into that category and, now that Jessie T. Usher's return is confirmed, I can't wait to see what's on the horizon!

While waiting for The Boys Season 5, those with an Amazon Prime subscription can rewatch the first four seasons to prepare for the final episodes.