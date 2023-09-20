Alexandra Daddario Is The New Wonder Woman In DC Fan Art

The DC Universe has been going through a ton of adjustments lately, and fans have countless questions about what’s coming next. Since James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs , they’ve been crafting a new shared universe and making sweeping changes. That includes Henry Cavill being dropped as Superman and Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped . Fans have countless questions about what’s coming next, including the fate of heroes like the one made famous by Gal Gadot. Some DC fan art has transformed Alexandra Daddario into the new Wonder Woman, and she looks pretty epic.

After Aquaman 2 is released this December, we’ll officially enter a new DCU starting with its first chapter Gods and Monsters . One of the big questions that fans are asking is what’s happening with Wonder Woman, especially after Gal Gadot claimed she was coming back . While we wait for information from the studio, fans are wondering who might take on the role. Now fan art from Instagram imagined White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario in the role, check it out below:

A post shared by Jaxson Derr (@jaxsonderr) A photo posted by on

Honestly, I’m sold. While this is an animated rendering and not an image based on a real photo of Daddario, she still looks pretty awesome suited up as Wonder Woman. And I have to assume that this image will only increase fan theories about who could take on the mantle, especially since the Percy Jackson actress has so many fans.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Jaxson Derr. They’ve got over 50k followers thanks to cool images he’s crafted, largely focusing on DC characters. And it looks like he’s one of the DC fans who would like to see Alexandra Daddario as Diana Prince, as he’s made more than one rendering of her in the role.

Wonder Woman is only one DC hero whose fate is unclear as Gunn and Safran start rolling out their vision for the new shared universe. While Superman: Legacy will feature a new actor as the Man of Steel, fans are wondering about other remember so the Justice League like Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. The latter will return to big screen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom this December, with Momoa previously sharing excitement about his DC future.

Daddario has been keeping busy herself, starring in AMC’s Mayfair Witches series. She’s also got two movies in the works, none of which are DC blockbusters. At least, not yet. We’ll just have to see what Gunn and Safran are planning for the character, and if Gal Gadot returns to the role following her cameos in Shazam 2 and The Flash.