'It's Insane' A Batgirl Assistant Actually Commented On A TikTok About Favorite 'Lost' Art After The Movie Got Scrapped

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment world, thanks to a number of shared universes in play. The DCEU (which is streaming with a Max subscription) ended with Aquaman 2, and fans are still reeling from the way that franchise went down... including how Warner Bros. scrapped the Batgirl movie. And a Batgirl assistant actually commented on a TikTok about "lost" art, saying "it's insane." Let's break it all down.

While moviegoers are hyped about upcoming DC movies and the new DCU being formed by co-CEO James Gunn, many still want to get their eyes on the Batgirl flick starring Leslie Grace. A recent TikTok mourned the project's fate, and Annie Mitchell, who said she worked in the art department, dropped her two cents about the situation. She said:

It's insane that they scrapped it. It was literally completely finished VFX and everything!! I think it was just in the wrong place at the wrong time when the merger happened. I definitely believe it still exists tho. Really hoping someone leaks it in 10 years.

Is any one else's FOMO through the roof? From this account, it seems like the Batgirl movie was literally completed before the studio pulls the plug. Add in the inclusion of J.K. Simmons' Gordon, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Brendan Fraser's Firefly, and smart money says that fans are going to be talking about this project for years to come. Although whether or not we ever actually get to see it remains unclear.

Those of us who have been watching the DC movies in order will remember the hype around Batgirl, which would be the first time that a member of the Bat-family got the spotlight in the DCEU. Despite Batgirl being wrapped and in the post-production process, it got dropped in favor of a tax write off for the studio. You can see the TikTok about the project below:

While Michael Keaton got to play Batman again in The Flash, fans never got to see Leslie Grace's take on Barbara Gordon. Once more, J.K. Simmons' tenure as Commissioner Gordon was relegated to a rather small appearance in Justice League.

Right now there's no indication that the Batgirl movie will ever see the light of day. But fans are interested to see what's going to go down in the new DCU, with James Gunn crafting a shared universe that's much more interconnected. The first slate of projects called Gods and Monsters includes opportunities for Batman's sidekicks to take center stage, specifically Robin. Hopefully he's got plans for Batgirl as well.

The new DC Universe will debut on the big screen with James Gunn's Superman movie, which arrives July 11th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.