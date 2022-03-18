Twilight Shared A Fresh New Mashup Of Robert Pattinson As Edward Cullen And Bruce Wayne, And The Batman Responded

While there are countless superheroes on the big screen, few are as massively popular as Batman. That’s why the Dark Knight has been adapted in Batman films so many times, most recently with Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. The Twilight film franchise shared a mashup of R Pats as Edward Cullen and Bruce Wayne, leading the DC flick to respond on social media.

Robert Pattinson has had a long and acclaimed career in the years since the Twilight saga ended, becoming an indie favorite and working with some of the best filmmakers out there. The Batman is a much higher profile project, and there were already plenty of references to his past as Edward Cullen when casting was announced. The Twilight franchise got in on the fun, with The Batman’s team eventually responding in a cute correspondence between brands. Check it out below,

i know what you are, @thebatman... pic.twitter.com/2njFSrZsK6February 22, 2022 See more

Robert Pattinson switched out sparkly skin for Batman’s cape and cowl for his return to blockbuster franchises, resulting in plenty of memes. Some of them are coming from the franchises themselves, as seen in the above correspondence between Twilight and The Batman. I have to wonder what the 35 year-old actor thinks of this type of mashup.

The above post come to us from the official Twitter of the Twilight Saga, as well as the one used to promote The Batman’s run in theaters . While the last vampire movie arrived in theaters way back in 2011, it continues to be part of the fabric of pop culture. Which means the references for actors like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart likely aren’t going anywhere. Even if they lead new franchises or earn an Oscar nomination .

The clip that’s used comes fairly early in the original Twilight movie. Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan discovers that Edward is a vampire, and he challenges her to stay it out loud. That was combined with footage of Robert Pattinson saying “I’m vengeance” in the Batman. Luckily for Bella, she didn’t get pummeled like the thugs in the recent superhero flick.

Much like the Twilight movies, The Batman has also been a massive box office success. Plenty of moviegoers returned to theaters to see Matt Reeves’ bold take on Gotham City, and the stellar cast at work. Fans are eager to learn if/when a sequel will be greenlit, although there’s been no indication from Warner Bros. In the meantime, Reeves will turn his attention to a spinoff on HBO Max starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin.

As for Twilight, Edward Cullen recently made another splash thanks to writer Stephenie Meyer’s recent release Midnight Sun . The book tells the story of the original Twilight book, but from the perspective of Edward. It’s unclear if there will be any more projects of this nature, although it definitely turned a few heads.