I’m A Big Fan Of X-Men ’97 And Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, And A Marvel Exec Gave A Great Update For The Future

X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are currently two of my favorite Marvel Studios properties. The former revived the X-Men: The Animated Series continuity last year, and the latter showcased an alternate timeline for the MCU’s Spider-Man on the 2025 TV schedule in January and February. Both of these Disney+ series have two additional seasons set on the upcoming Marvel TV shows slate, and Brad Winderbaum, the Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, has given a great update on their futures.

Right now X-Men ’97 Season 2 won’t arrive until 2026 at the earliest, and while it’s also been reported that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 could also be ready in time for next year, that remains to be confirmed. The good news, however, is that going forward, fans don’t have to worry about multi-year breaks between seasons of these two shows. As Winderbaum told DiscussingFilm:

What's exciting about the next few years is that we're going to get subsequent seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on an annual cadence. So every year there'll be a new season and we can map out a longer arc to those stories.

It’s become common for several years to pass between new seasons of streaming-exclusive shows. Just look at Stranger Things Season 5, which premieres in November and follows roughly three and a half years after Season 4. So it’s good to hear that we won’t have to worry about this happening with X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man following their next seasons. It makes sense, though, given how far ahead Marvel Studios is planning with these shows.

It’s like Brad Winderbaum indicated, because X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are guaranteed at least two more seasons, this makes plotting out those longer story arcs a lot easier. I also suspect that there already discussions underway to keep these shows going even longer. I don’t think my suspicion will be confirmed before 2025 is over, but don’t be surprised if around the time X-Men ’97 Season 2 premieres, Marvel announces Season 4 is in development. The same goes for Season 4 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man whenever Season 2 comes out.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 will follow up on most of the title superheroes being sent to different time periods, and that includes revealing where Wolverine, Storm and Morph ended up. Havok, Lady Deathstrike and Polaris (voiced by Neve Campbell) are among the characters set to appear in Season 2 alongside plenty of returning Season 1 faces. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will continue plot threads like Richard Parker still being alive, Lonnie Lincoln’s eventual transformation into Tombstone, and Norman Osborn finding a piece of the alien symbiote. We’ll also meet the Spider-Gwen incarnation of Gwen Stacy.

We’ll keep your apprised on more updates concerning X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man as they come in. Until then, Marvel Zombies, the latest Marvel Studios animated series, can be streamed now on Disney+.