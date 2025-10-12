Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Isn’t Even Here Yet, But I’m Pumped There’s Already A Season 3 Update

There are several high-profile entries on the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows, but few are as anticipated as Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. As it stands, the latest season of the superhero show is set to premiere on Disney+ in early 2026, and the excitement amongst fans is high. Even now, many are champing at the bit for some official footage, and it’s unclear as to when that’ll arrive. In the meantime, though, if you enjoy DD like I do, then you’ll probably be pleased to know we already have a great update on Season 3!

New York Comic Con took place this weekend, and some of the Born Again cast was on hand to promote Season 2. That included Matt Murdock himself, Charlie Cox, and Krysten Ritter, who is returning as Jessica Jones. Someone who unfortunately couldn't appear during the Marvel TV and Animation panel was showrunner Dario Scardapane. However, the EP had a good reason, as he revealed via an Instagram post that he and the writers are already hard at work on the third season:

Bummed to miss New York [Comic Con] but we’re holding down the fort in the Daredevil Born Again Season 3 Writers Room. Yep, Season 3! Best bunch of maniacs I’ve ever worked with. Can’t wait for y’all to see Season 2!

Well, this is certainly music to my ears! It was previously confirmed that a third season of the Daredevil sequel series was being produced, though it was unclear as to when it would begin production. Now, at the very least, it would appear that the writers room is breaking down the story, and I wish I could be a fly on the wall in the room. That’s, of course, not possible, but I’ll surely settle for the sweet photos Dario Scardapane shared on IG. Check out his post in its entirety:

It’s comforting to know the third season of Born Again is currently taking shape. Of course, as fans, we probably shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves, considering that only select groups of people, including attendees at NYCC, have seen Season 2 footage thus far. And, based on what’s been teased thus far, there’s a lot in store.

The second season of DD will apparently see the hero going underground as he seeks to take down Wilson Fisk a.k.a. The Kingpin. At the end of Season 1, Fisk solidified his political dominance as the mayor of New York. However, his position will be challenged by a new power player named Mr. Charles, who’s played by Matthew Lillard. Fan-favorite characters will also return, including Karen Page and even the now-deceased Foggy Nelson. Bullseye is set to appear as well, and it seems he’s been positioned for a major role, too.

What’s more is that Born Again Season 2 will also have ties to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is incredibly exciting. The street-level section of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be thriving, and I look forward to seeing what Dario Scardapane and co. have up their sleeves. Here’s to productive writing sessions for the team as they build out the third season!

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 premieres in March 2026 and, in the meantime, stream Season 1 in its entirety using a Disney+ subscription. Be sure to also take a look at the 2025 TV schedule for information on small-screen offerings headed your way soon.