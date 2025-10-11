How Spider-Man: Brand New Day Impacted Work On Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, According To A Marvel Exec

Marvel’s New York ground-level heroes are about to share more than just a skyline. Following the crossover tease that began with Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's officially been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will directly connect with Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Those comments come from an executive, who shed some light on the collaboration process.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel's TV head, has been present at New York Comic Con and, during the days-long event he spoke to Entertainment Weekly During the convention, Winderbaum -- who serves as an EP on Born Again -- revealed that both the show and Brand New Day are being developed with close coordination to ensure they fit seamlessly within the same world. He explained to the outlet:

We are communicating a lot with the team on Spider-Man: Brand New Day to make sure that there's coherence there. We don't want to spoil anything, but it very much exists in the same world and it is important.

That “same world” is a grittier, more grounded corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that’s quickly expanding. In regard to Born Again and Brand New Day, they share a key link in that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle/The Punisher appears in both. While the two projects will maintain continuity, Winderbaum emphasized that they’ll retain their own identities, much as their comic book counterparts do:

We're in a shared universe together, but I would say just the Daredevil comic books, the Punisher comic books depicted a certain tone and an idea of New York in a different way than Spider-Man's, but they both exist in the same universe. It's similar. Everything lines up and the impacts are felt, but we're able to tell different stories.

This is an exciting development for fans who’ve kept up with all the Marvel Movies in order, and more specifically, the MCU’s street-level heroes. Daredevil: Born Again premiered earlier this year on Disney+, continuing Matt Murdock’s crusade against corruption and the Kingpin, played brilliantly by Vincent D’Onofrio, who seized control of New York’s government in Season 1’s brutal finale. The show's second season reportedly deepens the moral and political fallout of those events, and with Frank Castle getting his own special, the city’s vigilante scene is more volatile than ever.

Historically, when the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen and the Wall-Crawler of Queens teamed up in the comics, it was not just a team-up, but a test of morality and mutual respect. Their comic history is packed with potential inspiration. For example, Peter Parker, newly anonymous after the events of No Way Home’s ending, could get tangled in one of Wilson Fisk’s shady citywide crackdowns, forcing Matt Murdock to step in as both his lawyer and reluctant ally, which would be a callback to Amazing Spider-Man: Extra! #1, where Daredevil defended Spidey in court.

Or perhaps a darker spin, with a nod to Spectacular Spider-Man #27, where Spider-Man temporarily loses his sight and Daredevil becomes his literal guide, could fit perfectly in the more grounded, human storytelling Marvel’s street heroes are known for.

Realistically, a crossover in Brand New Day might not be about punching demons or saving Marvel’s multiverse. But it could be about two men trying to save New York in their own grounded ways, each one seeing (or sensing) the hero the other struggles to believe he still is. While Charlie Cox is far from confirmed to reprise his role as Matt in the film, there are so many exciting possibilities that, no matter how the upcoming Spider-Man movie impacts Daredevil: Born Again, my Marvel fan brain is working overtime.

Meanwhile, Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing, directed by Shang-Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton, swings onto the 2026 movie schedule on July 31, 2026. It is reportedly set to pick up where No Way Home ended, resetting Peter Parker’s life. The movie is set to reunite him with Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and a stacked supporting cast that includes Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and the aforementioned Bernthal.

I'm excited to see the new Spidey film, but I'm also pumped to see the return of Daredevil: Born Again. Season 2 premieres sometime in March 2026, so be sure you have a Disney+ subscription so you'll be able to stream it when it arrives.