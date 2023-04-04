Fans Are All Kinds Of Pumped About Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña Being In Blue Beetle

There’s nothing cooler than seeing an actor you’ve loved for a while breaking big. We’ve seen this happen many times before as beloved actors with dedicated fans get cast as major superheroes, and the latest performer to join that list is Cobra Kai’s own Xolo Maridueña. While fans of the Netflix hit have been aware of the young actor for a long time now, a whole new fanbase is about to become aware of him as he leads DC’s upcoming movie Blue Beetle, and fans of the Karate Kid spin-off are pumped about it.

We got our first glimpse of Maridueña in Blue Beetle’s trailer , and there were elements of Jaime Reyes that were giving major Miguel Diaz energy, and fans of Cobra Kai couldn’t help but enthusiastically point them out. While there are for sure personality traits the two characters share, like their charming yet awkward sense of humor, some of the action in Blue Beetle is also reminiscent of the karate we know and love from the Netflix series. For example, @seann_draws posted :

BRO GOT THAT COBRA KAI KICK IN THERE

Others, like @TheKillingBloke , pointed out that they have thought Xolo Maridueña would be the perfect fit for this character for a long time because of his role in the Cobra Kai cast .

Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle is so perfect for bro, I honestly even thought that while watching Cobra Kai; I'm so glad he landed the role. It really couldn't have happened to a better guy in my opinion. Blue Beetle is looking peak, good luck bro; I'm glad to see him prosper. 🙏

For us Cobra Kai fans there’s for sure a sense of pride seeing Maridueña in an even bigger role. He’s such a great actor, and an action star, so seeing him in such a massive movie like Blue Beetle is exciting, as @EEvisu posted:

My favorite character from Cobra Kai really made it bro, will be seated

Others who have been fans of the Karate Kid spin-off since day one are shocked that people are only now starting to recognize Xolo Maridueña even though Cobra Kai is going into Season 6 , and has been a hit for years. @peredhel_ had this opinion, posting:

My boy Xolo Maridueña hasn't played Miguel in Cobra Kai for 6 Seasons for y'all to just recognise him NOW! He is the heart of that show and a new gen of Karate Kid icons!

Many fans are also stoked about Maridueña joining the DC Universe because of the “Latino crew” behind the upcoming movie. @bry_brother tweeted about this topic, posting:

Let's go blue beetle has George Lopez and xolo mariduena from Cobra Kai and has a Latino crew behind it #DC #BlueBeetle