Blue Beetle Trailer Is A Fun, Scary, And Cool Intro To A DC Hero New To The Big Screen

This summer, the world of DC movies is undergoing a massive change. The existing DC Extended Universe is not going to be a thing once the multiverse-changing events that transpire in The Flash unfold – paving the way for the foundation of the DC Universe created by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. At this time, it's uncertain how all of other movies in the 2023 slate are going to impact things, but the first trailer for Blue Beetle has us hoping that the young hero new to the big screen will end up a part of the larger plans.

Originally developed as an HBO Max original before distribution plans shifted to give it a theatrical release, Blue Beetle is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and centers on the Jaime Reyes version of the titular hero (who was introduced to the pages of DC Comics in 2006). Best known for his role as Miguel Diaz on Netflix's Cobra Kai, Xolo Maridueña is playing the central hero in what is his first feature film.

Based on a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle will tell the origin story of the eponymous superhero, who we meet as an average young adult with a very close-knit family. His life gets turned upside-down, however, when he starts a new job at Kord Industries and is given a mysterious scarab in a burger box. Upon further examination, the azure bug attaches itself to Jaime and becomes a symbiotic supersuit that can change its form based on his needs.

What stands out most about this trailer is its shifting tones. It's funny at the start as we get to know Jaime and his crazy relatives, takes a turn for the scary when the scarab starts doing its terrifying thing, and then just gets awesome as Blue Beetle literally slices through a city bus and creates a sword that looks straight out of Final Fantasy.

As seen in the trailer, Susan Sarandon plays the antagonist role of Victoria Kord while the rest of the talented Blue Beetle supporting cast includes George Lopez, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, and Raoul Trujillo.

Following Shazam! Fury Of The Gods and The Flash, but coming before Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle will be the third of four DC blockbusters hitting the big screen in 2023 – and, specifically, it will be playing in a theater near you on August 18. To keep track of everything that is currently in the works from the franchise, including DC Extended Universe, DC Universe, and DC Elseworlds projects, check out our Upcoming DC Movies guide. To learn about all of the films set to come out in the weeks and months between now and the end of December, read our 2023 Movie Release Calendar.