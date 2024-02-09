Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Viral Relationship Inspired A Sweet Super Bowl Cetaphil Ad, And Cue The Awws
This "Love Story" has taken over pop culture in the best way.
One of the most surprising and wholesome impacts of the Taylor Swift effect has been on dads and daughters. As the pop star started dating Travis Kelce and began attending the tight end’s games, the NFL saw an uptick in viewership, and many fathers started speaking up about how much they love bonding with their daughters about the singer and football. Now, with the Super Bowl approaching, and Kelce set to play in it, Cetaphil has released an ad about this sweet effect, and cue the awws.
In honor of girl dads showing their love for Swift and Kelce, Cetaphil dropped an ad all about the bond the viral couple has helped create between fathers and daughters. It’s literally the sweetest thing ever, and you have to check it out, but before that, you might want to grab a tissue:
While the ad does not use Taylor Swift’s music or the Kansas City Chiefs official jerseys, the parallels are clear as day. The announcers talking about a pop star being at the game, the red 13 and 89 jerseys, the friendship bracelets, it’s all there, and it’s all the sweetest thing ever.
Even though there are many “dads, Brads and Chads” who think the NFL is overdoing its coverage of Swift and Kelce, so many others have spoken up about why they love the couple. Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce gushed about the singer and her positive impact. As a father of three young girls and a beloved NFL player, he totally gets why his sibling’s relationship is a great thing to show, he told WCPO 9:
As it’s been reported over and over again, the NFL’s audience has grown significantly among Gen Z and Millennials, and as Jason Kelce put it, Swift’s impact is nothing but a good one. Not only have younger folks started caring about Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs, but they also have a lot of love for Jason and care a lot about his future.
Overall, the impact Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had is so positive, and it’s heartwarming to see it bonding so many people – specifically fathers and daughters, as this ad shows.
Along with seeing the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, you’ll be able to catch this heartfelt commercial again when Super Bowl LVIII airs on the 2024 TV schedule on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. While Taylor Swift’s projects are keeping her busy – she’s literally in Tokyo, Japan at the time of this writing on the Eras Tour – she’s expected to be at the big game too. So, all around, fathers and daughters should have a lot to talk about and bond over during the biggest football game of the year.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend.
