DC’s Peacemaker Season 2 Is Now Filming, See How John Cena And James Gunn Celebrated

A new day is dawning at DC Studios -- one that sees the rise of a new continuity built from the ground up by co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The DCU is coming, and many are talking about the franchise’s first chapter, “Gods and Monsters.” While there are plenty of new characters and storylines coming, the DCEU-birthed Peacemaker series is also still in the fold. It’s been a little while since the series’ first season finished up and, now, we have an exciting update on the hilariously gory show. Season 2 has officially started filming, and both Gunn (its creator, writer and EP) and lead actor John Cena celebrated.

The first eight-episode season of Peacemaker aired in 2022 and, since then, the creative team has been dropping hints about when the douchey, yet amiable, titular character might return. Recent reports pointed to production beginning relatively soon, but an official start date was not revealed. Earlier today though, John Cena appeared to indicate the beginning of the shoot with a photo of the former Task Force X member’s helmet. Check it out:

His somewhat ominous and unexpected post was eventually followed by an Instagram post from James Gunn, who officially confirmed that production had begun. To mark the occasion, the filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes image, which was also shared by his colleague and wife, Jennifer Holland. The image shows the back of the leading man’s helmet, and you can also see Gunn’s reflection within the shiny headwear. Take a look:

News of Season 2’s production start is sure to delight those who’ve been anxiously waiting for new episodes. To be quite honest, it’s somewhat hard for me to believe it’s been so long since the first set of episodes first graced our screens. Like others though, I’m glad that the cameras are finally rolling!

A spinoff of 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker sees the eponymous mercenary – whose actual name is Christopher Smith – participating in a mission initiated by A.R.G.U.S.’ Amanda Waller. Said task teams him with Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), John Economos (Steve Agee) and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma). Ultimately, the team must eliminate an extraterrestrial threat and, amid that, Smith has to contend with his white supremacist father, Auggie a.k.a White Dragon (Robert Patrick). The show received rave reviews, with many lauding it for its writing, performances and occasionally brutal action.

John Cena confirmed Season 2 in February 2022 just as the first season was wrapping its run. It was said that, as was the case with the original episodes, James Gunn would write the episodes and direct the bulk of them as well. Plans have changed when it comes to him helming so many installments, though, as this season overlaps with production on his Superman movie, which he’s directing. Gunn also explained that S2 will connect to the DCU (though his explanation was admittedly a little confusing).

Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, which isn’t surprising at all. Though there’s uncertainty on that front, I’d wager that James Gunn, John Cena and co., have some major surprises in store for viewers. Hopefully, this season manages to hit (or even exceed) the standard set by its predecessor.

While you wait for Peacemaker to return, grab a Max subscription and stream the first season now. You can also look over the 2024 TV schedule for information shows that are returning and premiering soon.