Epic DC Fan Art Sees Alexandra Daddario's Wonder Woman And Jensen Ackles' Batman Teaming Up With The New Superman
This would be an amazing Justice League
We’re just a few months away from the big screen debut of the new DC Universe with James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie. There’s obviously a lot of excitement surrounding the film and David Corenswet’s debut as the Man of Steel, but many fans are also already looking toward the future. At some point, we’re going to get a new DCU Batman and Wonder Woman, and an excellent piece of fan art has some solid suggestions in the form of Alexandra Daddario and Jensen Ackles.
A graphic designer on Instagram has taken the first official look at Corensewet’s Superman and combined it with his own members of the classic DC trinity, including Alexandra Daddario as Wonder Woman and Jensen Ackles as Batman. As ideas go, it’s certainly not the worst one. Check it out.
Jensen Ackles already has a strong connection to the Batman character, as he’s voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne in multiple DC animated projects over the years. He also has a bit of live-action superhero experience from his time on The Boys. As a result quite a few fans are in favor of the idea of him becoming the DCU’s Batman.
Alexandra Daddario has her own connection to DC animation, though she’s previously voiced Lois Lane, not Wonder Woman. Still, there’s no argument that she doesn’t look the part in the art here. At this point, there are no official plans, that we’re aware of for Wonder Woman to join the DCU. While it’s all but certain that will happen eventually, there’s no way to even guess who could play the role.
Batman is a bit of a different story. A Batman movie for the DCU, not to be confused with Matt Reeves Batman movies starring Robert Pattinson, has been announced. The Brave and the Bold will be directed by Andy Muschietti. It will follow Batman and also include the first screen adaptation of Robin in years, with the sidekick being Damian Wayne, Batman's son in the comics.
It's an exciting project, however, no release date for the film has ever been given and according to the director himself, the process has been slow, so there’s no telling when the film will actually get underway or even if somebody like Jensen Ackles is even close to the sort of actor the movie will want for the version of Batman the story will need.
It’s impossible to know when a moment like this might actually happen in the DCU, or who, other than David Corenswet, will be part of it when it does. However, it seems all but certain we will get this moment on screen eventually, assuming that James Gunn’s vision of the DCU is successful enough to make it that far.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
