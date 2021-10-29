Eternals’ Kit Harington Reveals Which MCU Character He Wants To Crossover With, And It’s Definitely A Surprise

Next weekend, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a lot bigger with the release of Eternals. Along with Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry being among the powerful team of otherworldly protectors, Game of Thrones ’ Kit Harington is part of the ensemble as Dane Whitman. Ahead of Eternals hitting big screens, Harington was asked about what character in the massive universe he wants to hang with, and his answer is unexpected.

Kit Harington was on the carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals when he told IGN about his crossover hopes and dreams. In his words:

I had never seen Thor: Ragnarok. I'd never seen it. And on the way over on the plane, I watched Thor: Ragnarok, and I loved it. And I wanna hang out with the big blue boulder. Yes, Korg! That's who I want to hang out with ... He's one of my favorite characters of all time. Love him.

Kit Harington was apparently catching up on Marvel movies on the way over from London to Los Angeles for the world premiere of Eternals, and he instantly fell in love with Korg from Thor: Ragnarok, because of course he did! Thor: Ragnarok is widely loved as one of the MCU’s most hilarious and wild entries (among CinemaBlend’s most highly ranked MCU movies ) and Harington is ready to chill with the “big blue boulder.”

While at the premiere, Taika Waititi was also in attendance. Kit Harington said that he caught a glimpse of him among the other stars walking the carpet and might “have a word” with the director/actor about the idea. Korg was an unlikely favorite in Ragnarok who has since been in Avengers: Endgame. Korg also accompanied Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool for a funny Free Guy reaction video:

In Eternals, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman is the boyfriend of Gemma Chan’s Sersi. Fans of the Marvel Comics know that Dane is much more than a love interest, as he also goes by the alias of Black Knight. In the comics, Dane comes across an ancient sword called the Ebony Blade and becomes a hero in his own right. We’ll have to see how Dane fits into Eternals and the larger MCU, but it’s very possible this team-up with Korg could happen considering there’s been some crossover between the Black Knight and the Thor comics.