Exclusive Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes And Huntsmen, Part One Clip Sees The Starring Characters Forming A Plan Of Action

Along with the last decade delivering plenty of live-action DC movies for fans to watch, there’s been even more animated, direct-to-video features released from this corner of superhero media over a longer period of time. This ranges from the movies comprising the DC Animated Movie Universe timeline and the follow-up Tomorrowverse, to Elseworlds adaptations like Superman: Red Son and the recently-released Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham (which is a stellar suoerhero horror movie). But the next animated DC movie is especially unique, because just like 2019’s Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it sees DC superheroes crossing over with non-DC heroes. Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes And Huntsmen, Part One is about to be released, and CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip showing the starring characters forming a plan of action.

For those unfamiliar with RWBY, it’s a web series from Rooster Teeth Animation that’s been airing since 2013 and takes place in a world called Remnant, where young people train to become Huntsmen/Huntresses so they can protect people from creatures known as Grimm. Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes And Huntsmen, Part One depicts Justice League members Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Cyborg and Vixen not only being brought to Remnant under mysterious circumstances, but also being strangely de-aged back to teenagers. It isn’t long until they meet some of the heroes of this world, including three of RWBY’s four main protagonists: Ruby Rose, Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long.

While you’ll need to watch the movie for yourself to see how these characters all come together, the folks in this clip find themselves dealing with multiple problems, including Batman being MIA, Green Lanter’s ring nowhere to be found and the Grimm acting up even more than usual. Of, and of course Superman and his fellow Justice Leaguers need to find a way to get back to their universe. So understandably, Clark Kent and Diana of Themyscira are willing to start laying out a plan, such as noting that all 12 people in the room don’t need to go looking for the Caped Crusader. However, it’s then rightfully pointed out that they’re not natives of Remnant, so it’s not necessarily a good idea for them to be taking lead on this.

We can safely assume these characters will reach a consensus on what to do next, but they’ll encounter numerous obstacles in their efforts to get the Justice League back home and figure out the strange happenings in Remnant… well, stranger than usual anyway. Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes And Huntsmen, Part One’s voice cast includes Chandler Riggs as Superman, Nat Wolff as Batman, Natalie Alyn Lind as Wonder Woman, David Errigo, Jr. as Flash, Jeannie Tirado as Green Lantern, Tru Valentino as Cyborg and Ozioma Akagha as Vixen, as well as Lindsay Jones, Kara Eberle, Arryn Tech and Barbara Dunkelman respectively reprising Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long, among other members of the RWBY cast. Kerry Shawcross directed the feature and Meghan Fitzmartin wrote the script.

Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes And Huntsmen, Part One will be available to buy Digitally and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment starting tomorrow, April 25.