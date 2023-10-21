I Love How Excited Gen V Creator Eric Kripke Is About The Amazon Show's Season 2 Renewal

The wait for The Boys Season 4, which we know details about continues but, in the meantime, fans have of the franchise have been taking in the college-set spinoff, Gen V. And the 2023 TV schedule entry just got some great news, as Prime Video officially renewed it after the show became the top show on the streamer. What's most amazing about this is that the raunchy offering isn't even done with its first season. Fans have likely been celebrating, knowing that classes at Godolkin are going to remain in session. And co-creator Eric Kripke also got in on the action by celebrating in an A+ way, and I love just how excited he is!

After the official Gen V account confirmed the renewal on X (formerly Twitter), Eric Kripke took it upon himself to share the news, which coincided with the release of a new episode. Jensen Ackles cameoed as Soldier Boy, and I can’t think of a better moment to mark the renewal announcement. Of course, one could commemorate this using some very colorful language that's fit for this superhero franchise, and that's exactly what Kripke did:

I dunno what fucking sicko keeps a cat in a bag, but it’s out! #GenV #Season2 on its way!! And watch #SoldierBoy in tonight’s ep on @PrimeVideo!

As one of the shepherds of this small-screen franchise, Eric Kripke obviously has a lot of investment in it. So it's definitely not surprising at all that he celebrated in such a way, and he more than deserves to do so. His energy is just so infectious and, as a fan, I can't help but take it in. And of course, with Season 2 on the way, that means viewers are in for much more gore and WTF moments from the spinoff. There are still a couple of episodes left in the first season and, when the finale ultimately airs, it should be comforting for devotees to know there are still more stories set to be told. Needless to say fellow fans, we have a lot to be grateful for!

Reviews for Gen V have been relatively positive, as critics and fans alike were seemingly all about the penis-filled, blood-soaked series. There was no telling what to expect when the show was announced, and many, of course, wondered about the cast. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn all star in the series and have put in great work. One would think that all will return for the next round of episodes, unless someone meets an unfortunate fate by the end of Season 1.

Aside from that Eric Kripke continues to be a distinct voice within the social media sphere, as he never minces words in any situation -- good or bad. For example, the Supernatural creator once defended Erin Moriarty in an f-bomb-filled message after The Boys fans were going after the Starlight actress. I was all for his energy then, and I continue to stand by it now amid the Season 2 news. And as work on the new episodes progresses, expect even more enthusiastic posts from the fan-favorite EP.

Make sure to grab a Prime Video subscription to watch Gen V and the upcoming season of The Boys. This is franchise is growing in some interesting ways, and I can't help but be pumped about it.