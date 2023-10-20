Gen V Featured A Major The Boys Cameo, And Fans Have Thoughts

Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of Gen V, “Jumanji.” Read at your own risk!

Fresh off a Season 2 renewal, The Boys spinoff Gen V dropped its sixth episode on Prime Video, and it had a major cameo! After it was revealed that Cate wiped her friends’ minds in the previous episode, Marie, Jordan, and Andre were forced into her mind to discover the trauma and truths buried deep within her, but it’s not as easy as they thought. While walking through a forest, the three come across none other than Soldier Boy, once again played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles. And you better believe fans were thrilled about it, especially because we're still waiting to see if he'll return for Season 4 of The Boys.

In the episode, Soldier Boy revealed that he’s Cate’s imaginary friend, or boyfriend, as he put it. Using some very colorful language, he told the shocked trio that they had to find out why Cate wanted them in her memories before it was too late. In true The Boys fashion, and with the latest WTF moment on the spinoff, imaginary Soldier Boy is then killed by an explosion. Plenty of fans had a lot to say about the cameo on Twitter, and one user couldn’t get enough of Ackles’ potty mouth that included Skittles:

Considering Ackles was on Supernatural for 15 years, where swear words were limited due to it being on a network series, the best that fans got on the show was Season 3’s “Ghostfacers,” since it was shot like a documentary. Every time someone swore it would be bleeped because it was not in regulation with the FCC. Meanwhile, Ackles has free range on The Boys and Gen V, which is absolutely glorious. JustJensenDean has an idea of how the conversation in the writers’ room went down:

Fans are seriously loving the dirty language that Soldier Boy is using, and in turn, Jensen Ackles as well. Between dropping the f-bomb on more than a few occasions and using a lot of other inappropriate words, it really was pretty great. Just like a lot of viewers, giselleb1234 could not get enough of it:

Even though the imaginary Soldier Boy is dead, the real Soldier Boy is alive and somewhat well. The powerful supe was last seen on The Boys in the Season 3 finale when he was stuck into cryogenic containment by the CIA. There is definitely still much to explore with him, either more in The Boys Season 4 or perhaps his very own spinoff, as 666_Snow_White suggested:

Some fans were merely admiring Jensen Ackles, which makes more sense now after fans told their own stories about meeting him. beauxarlen is saying what we are all thinking:

While a crossover between The Boys and Gen V may not happen any time soon, hopefully, there will still be more cameos on the way. There have also been other cameos on Gen V and references to The Boys in the first few episodes, which have made the wait for Season 4 a bit more bearable.

Fingers crossed that this won’t be the last time fans see Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. While we wait to see if this supe returns for The Boys too, you can stream new episodes of Gen V on Thursday nights with a Prime Video subscription as part of the 2023 TV schedule.