Henry Cavill Shares Look At Birthday Dinner With Girlfriend Natalie And That Meat Could Be My Kryptonite

Actor Henry Cavill became a household name thanks to his tenure playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Since then he’s accrued countless fans, as well as the title of a sex symbol given his hulking physicality in projects like Mission: Impossible - Fallout. And Cavill recently shared a look at his birthday dinner with girlfriend Natalie, and that meat could be my kryptonite.

While Henry Cavill’s future as Superman is seemingly up in the air, he’s been keeping busy with projects like Netflix’s The Witcher. Cavill has also made some headlines for his relationship with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, pleading to the public to be kind to the couple after there was some online backlash. Most recently he shared how the pair celebrated his birthday: with some delicious looking meat kabobs. Check out the proof from Cavill’s Instagram account below.

Move over, Salt Bae, because Henry Cavill might be coming for your gig. While didn’t cut raw meat or salt it with flair on video, Cavill’s culinary creation definitely looks mouth watering. So much so that it might be kryptonite to folks counting their calories out there.

In the above Instagram post by Henry Cavill, the 39 year-old actor thanked his many fans out there for wishing him a Happy Birthday over the weekend. While Cavill is usually careful to guard his much-needed privacy, he did name drop girlfriend Natalie Viscuso for her help in creating some delish birthday kabobs. Clearly they’re a good pair in the kitchen, or in this case the outdoor barbecue.

Like any post that Henry Cavill shares on social media, the comments section is filled with mentions about his time playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe. This includes some calls to #RestoreTheSnyderverse, with some fans hoping to see Zack Snyder’s two planned Justice League sequels. Cavill didn’t participate in reshoots for the Snyder Cut, with archive footage from his previous appearances used to bring together new Knightmare sequences.

For his part, Henry Cavill seems open to playing Superman again sometime in the future. He’s even given ideas that he’d be interested in seeing played out. But there doesn’t currently seem to be any plans for this to happen, be it a Man of Steel sequel or another project. Cavill noticeably didn’t appear in Superman’s cameos in either Shazam! or the finale of Peacemaker . But he’s been keeping busy with other projects including his leading role in The Witcher which keeps his action skills practiced.

While Henry Cavill’s relationship with Natalie Vicuso definitely looks like it’s going strong, despite there being some previous controversies surrounding them . And it seems they’ve also got chemistry in the kitchen, whipping up a birthday meal fit for the Last Son of Krypton.