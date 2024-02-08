If The DC Universe is Introducing Justice League International, Here Are 12 Heroes I Want On The Team

Although the DC Universe has yet to get started, we already know many of the superheroes who are set to appear in the new shared continuity rising from the ashes of the DC Extended Universe. In fact, looking over the members of Superman: Legacy’s cast, it’s looking like this new franchise’s first movie has a big team-up lined up, though that doesn’t necessarily mean these heroes will be part of a fully-formed team just yet. Fortunately, we may not have to wait too much longer afterwards for one of those, as last week, James Gunn seemingly teased the introduction of the Justice League International.

Between the image Gunn posted on social media, several heroes from the comics roster being confirmed to appear in the DCU, and Sean Gunn being cast as Maxwell Lord, who helped form the JLI back in the day, it’s looking as though the DCU may be positioning this team front and center rather than the main Justice League. But who should be on this version of the team? I’ve come up with 12 heroes would fit the bill magnificently, whether it’s because they have ties to the JLI from the comics or simply because they deserve a chance to shine in this universe.

Batman

The Justice League International is packed with cool characters, but none of them are as famous as Batman, who remains one of pop culture’s most famous superheroes. Naturally the DC Universe will have its own version of the Caped Crusader, whom we’ll meet in the Andy Muschietti-directed The Brave and the Bold, but Batman was also one of the founding members of the JLI. So it wouldn’t feel like ol’ Bats is being crammed in just because he’s a household name, although including him obviously would be a good move for drawing in casual moviegoers.

Booster Gold

One of the upcoming DC TV shows on the DC Universe Chapter One slate is Booster Gold, which will follow the time-traveling, glory-seeking hero from the 25th century known in civilian life as Michael Jon Carter. Although Booster has certainly had his fair share of solo adventures, he’s arguably better known as a Justice League International member, specifically when he was getting into antics with his best friend Ted Kord, a.k.a. Blue Beetle (more on him in a bit). Whatever’s in store for Booster in the DCU, not including him in the JLI would be a wasted opportunity.

Martian Manhunter

Although Martian Manhunter has chiefly shined in live-action in recent years thanks to David Harewood’s portrayal in the Supergirl TV series, the character also popped up in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, where it was revealed that the DCEU’s J’onn J’onzz had been disguised as Harry Lennix’s General Swanwick this whole time. Nevertheless, for someone who was a founding member of both the main Justice League and the JLI, J’onn deserves to be recognized more by people who don’t follow the comics, making his inclusion in something DC Universe-related all the more necessary.

Blue Beetle (Jaime Reyes)

Despite Xolo Maridueña being confirmed to reprise Jaime Reyes, a.k.a. Blue Beetle, in the DC Universe, it remains to be seen how much, if any of the events from the Blue Beetle movie will remain canon in this new shared continuity. But even if Blue Beetle’s mid-credits twist that Ted Lord is still alive remains intact, I don’t want him to be the Blue Beetle on the Justice League International. To be clear, it would be great to see Ted in this franchise and interacting with both Jaime and Bowser Gold, but there’s no question that Jaime has become the more famous Blue Beetle, and as such he warrants a spot on the cinematic team.

Fire And Ice

Beatriz Da Costa, a.k.a. Fire, and Tora Olafsdotter, a.k.a. Ice, are usually a package deal, which isn’t surprising considering their complimenting powers and the fact that they’re best friends. Although not founding members of the Justice League International, both heroines are closely associated with the team, and neither have been depicted in live-action before either. Let’s use the DC Universe to finally give propel Fire and Ice to new heights of popularity.

Green Lantern (Guy Gardner)

In addition to the Lanterns show focusing on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, Superman: Legacy will see Nathan Fillion, who previously voiced Hal in some animated movies and played TDK in The Suicide Squad, playing Guy Gardner, another one of the Green Lanterns. Aside from being the most macho and loud-mouthed human members of the Green Lantern Corps, Guy also goes way back with the JLI in the comics. He definitely deserves to be recruited in the DC Universe’s version, even if it’s only so we can have the moment of Batman punching him in the face recreated onscreen.

Doctor Light (Kimiyo Hoshi)

Not to be confused with the Arthur Light incarnation of Doctor Light, who’s a supervillain, Kimiyo Hoshi was introduced to DC lore during Crisis on Infinite Earths, and a couple years later, she was drafted as one of the Justice League International’s first members. Granted, she didn’t spend a lot of time on the team, but between that tie, The Flash TV series failing to faithfully adapt her and her being a particularly powerful superhero, she’s more than worthy of being added to the DCU’s JLI.

Captain Atom

Nathaniel Adam, a.k.a. Captain Atom, is another powerhouse who’s served on the Justice League International in the comics. And like Fire and Ice, Captain Atom is a character who has yet to be adapted into live-action, but that the DC Universe can change that. In fact, this may already be in the cards, as James Gunn said on Threads that he’s been a “big fan of Captain Atom for a long time.” My fingers are crossed this is Gunn teasing something rather than just making conversation.

Metamorpho

Anthony Carrigan has previous DC experience from playing The Mist in The Flash and Victor Zsasz in Gotham, but there’s no question that Metamorpho is the Barry actor’s biggest superhero media role yet. We’ll see him in Superman: Legacy in 2025, and while Metamorpho is usually depicted as a reserve member of the Justice League, there’s no reason why a spot shouldn’t be held for him in the Justice League International. His ability to transmute his body into different elemental compounds should be shown off as much as possible.

Green Arrow

Despite being one of DC Comics’ most famous superheroes, Green Arrow was never seen in the DCEU, although Charlie Hunnam was approached for the role. Oliver Queen has gotten plenty of time to shine in live-action TV thanks to Smallville and the Arrowverse, and it’d be a shame if the DC Universe didn’t make use of his archery skills, particularly in a movie, Again, here’s another hero more associated with the main Justice League, but I’d be more than happy to see him in the JLI if it meant finally giving him some cinematic screen time.

Black Canary

Given how often Green Arrow and Black Canary are paired together in the comics, I was temped to include them as one entry on this list. However, Dinah Lance was one of the founding Justice League International members in the comics, and there’s no reason why she shouldn’t still be on the DC Universe’s team if Green Arrow can’t be used for some reason. Besides, since Jurnee Smollett’s Black Canary never officially suited up in Birds of Prey, it’d be nice to see a Black Canary wearing an actual superhero costume.

If the Justice League International is confirmed for the DC Universe, and if any of these characters are confirmed to be part of the team, we'll let you know.