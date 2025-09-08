James Gunn Was Asked To Bring Teen Titans Go Star Greg Cipes Back After Troubling Details Related To Firing And Parkinsons' Diagnosis

After the success of Superman and Peacemaker Season 2, continuing to wow people, it's fair to say James Gunn's role as master of the DCU is solidified. One would assume he can pull some strings to make things happen, and that includes making calls for DC projects that fall under the "Elseworlds" category, like Teen Titans Go! With that, a prominent fan is reaching out on behalf of actor Greg Cipes, and hoping Gunn can get the Beast Boy actor's job back.

@Gunnverse revealed in an Instagram post that Cipes, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's back in March, had shared some details about being terminated by Warner Bros. ahead of the new season of Teen Titans Go! While the post requested Gunn take action to help ensure the voice actor, who posted the studio had his back in April, could keep voicing his beloved role. Greg Cipes popped up in the comments to add the following:

Warner Brothers literally fired me on Valentine’s Day right after I publicly shared my Parkinson’s diagnosis.

The comment is a tad confusing where exact timing is concerned, as CinemaBlend first covered the public news of Cipes' diagnosis, which he posted videos for on TikTok and Instagram on March 5th. Additionally, Cipes added that the studio was nothing but supportive in April, so it's possible that the timeline of when this all occurred is off.

In any case, there's no shortage of fans willing to offer support to Greg Cipes and pleas to James Gunn and DC to keep the actor as the voice of Beast Boy. On a separate post detailing his journey to help battle his symptoms from Parkinson's disease, Cipes shared some additional details about what went on behind the scenes when Teen Titans Go! was renewed for another season:

After almost 24 years playing Beast Boy, WB made me audition three times, while the rest of the cast was offered to the next season without auditions. It’s discrimination.

Beast Boy is, without question, the most notable character Greg Cipes is known for voicing, with Michaelangelo in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles being a distant second. It's fair to say that he has no shortage of fans that will be upset to see him gone, even if Warner Bros. can find someone who is a soundalike.

Can James Gunn get Greg Cipes his job back as Beast Boy? He is in control of all the upcoming DC movies and the overall creative direction of the DC Universe at large. That said, I'm sure it's a little more complicated than Gunn marching down to someone's office and demanding Cipes get his job back. It takes a lot of people to make all of DC's shows and movies, and who knows what reasoning went into that decision.

Teen Titans Go! was renewed for Season 10, but there's no word about when it will premiere on Cartoon Network or be available with an HBO Max subscription. With the renewal coming in June, there may still be time for Warner Bros. to reverse its decision and get Greg Cipes back in the studio to start laying down some voice lines for his character before the 2025 TV schedule ends.

For now, readers can enjoy Greg Cipes' work as Beast Boy in previously aired seasons of Teen Titans Go!, which are available to stream on HBO Max. It would certainly be strange to hear someone else voice the character after this long, but we'll see what happens as we get closer to the new season.