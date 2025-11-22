Would Stephen Amell Play Green Arrow In The DCU? Here's The Latest From The Actor

From 2012 to 2020, followed by a guest appearance in The Flash’s final season three years later, Stephen Amell played the Arrowverse’s Oliver Queen, a.k.a. Green Arrow, and it remains his most well-known role. The main Arrowverse continuity came to an end in 2023, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll never see Amell portray DC Comics’ Emerald Archer again. The actor sounds game to reprise him in the DC Universe franchise that launched almost exactly a year ago.

Stephen Amell let this be known while taking part in the Arrowverse Heroes panel at Motor City Comic Con, which was moderated by ScreenRant’s Joe Deckelmeier. He was on stage with fellow Arrow alum David Ramsey, who played John Diggle, and the two of them were asked if they’d want to play those same roles in the DCU or play new characters if the opportunity came along. Amell first said he would be “down to do anything that makes the fans happy,” then continued:

I love playing the Green Arrow, I love playing Oliver Queen. But I think, more than that, I like how it makes people feel when I come to these conventions, or just when I'm walking around on a daily basis. Not a day goes by that someone doesn't talk to me about Arrow, the Green Arrow, Oliver Queen. But they always then relate it back to their experience with the series, how it made them feel, whether they bonded with a sibling, or a parent, or a friend with the series.

The DCU has already set precedence with keeping certain actors attached to their same DC roles. Peacemaker Season 2 is set in this new franchise, but John Cena, Jennifer Holland and others continue to play the same characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1, which were set in the now-defunct DCEU. As an example of another franchise, Judi Dench first played M in the Pierce Brosnan James Bond movies, then played a different version of that character in Daniel Craig’s film series.

So it’s not an impossible scenario where Stephen Amell could don the Green Arrow suit again for the DCU. He’s not the only leading Arrowverse actor who’d be interested in doing something like this, as Grant Gustin that he would want to reprise The Flash if James Gunn approached him to star in an upcoming DC movie. The thing to remember, however, is that if Amell and Gustin were play their respecting DC heroes again, these almost certainly wouldn’t be the exact same versions of those characters we followed along with in the Arrowverse.

Sure, the multiverse would technically allow for those familiar versions of Green Arrow and Flash to continue on. However, in Amell’s case, Oliver Queen died in the Arrow’s final season and became The Spectre. You’d have to jump through a lot of hoops to bring him back without those godlike powers.

While it’s good to know that Stephen Amell is enthusiastic about playing Green Arrow again and remaining connected to that fanbase, there’s no indication the character will be introduced to the DCU anytime soon. Instead, next up for the franchise is Supergirl’s release in theaters on June 26, 2026, followed by Clayface on September 11 of the same year, and Lanterns premiering on HBO sometime between them. You can revisit Amell’s run as Oliver Queen by streaming Arrow with your Netflix subscription.