Jason Momoa’s DCU Casting Inspired A Director To Pitch Himself For A Lobo Solo Film, And I Could Totally See This

Jason Momoa has officially traded in his trident for a cigar, stepping into the role of the intergalactic bounty hunter, Lobo, in an upcoming DC movie. The announcement of Momoa's casting in the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, has fans buzzing about how perfectly suited he is to bring the rough-and-tumble Czarnian to life. If his recent social media post celebrating his hiring is any indication, Momoa is more than ready to play the Main Man, and one director is pitching himself for a solo film. Honestly, I could totally see this.

It’s not just fans excited by the 45-year-old Dune actor lacing up his astral bounty-hunting leather boots. Director David Leitch, known for his work on Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train, jumped into Momoa’s Instagram comments with an intriguing pitch. It seems the filmmaker has his sights set on bringing a Lobo solo film to life—and after hearing his enthusiasm, I can’t help but hope this dream project becomes a reality. He wrote:

[Jason Momoa] + [David Leitch] Lobo solo movie :)? I’m in JM! It’s a story we were born to tell 🔥🔥🔥 This character is all you.

It’s easy to understand why the Fall Guy helmer is attracted to the character of Lobo. Known for his irreverent humor, over-the-top violence, and carefree attitude, Lobo seems like a perfect fit for the director’s style. Leitch has a talent for blending action-packed sequences with sharp comedic elements, having successfully brought memorable characters like Deadpool to life on the big screen. Pairing him with Jason Momoa’s larger-than-life energy would be a smart choice for a solo film.

For those unfamiliar, Lobo first hit the scene in the early ’80s as a tongue-in-cheek parody of the era’s obsession with dark, edgy and hyper-violent characters. Ironically, instead of being dismissed as satire, fans embraced the intergalactic bounty hunter, and he quickly rose to prominence as one of DC’s most popular characters. By the early ’90s, the character had evolved from a full-blown villain into more of an antihero. While his name still translates in his native tongue to “he who devours your entrails and thoroughly enjoys it,” he became a fan-favorite, much like Marvel’s Venom—balancing his role as an antagonist with headlining his comic series.

Jason Momoa’s casting is already a dream come true for the actor, who has openly shared his desire to play the Main Man. His rugged charisma and David Leitch’s penchant for stylized action could create a unique and unapologetically wild entry into James Gunn’s DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters.

As fans wait for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is slated to hit theaters on June 26, 2026, the possibility of a Lobo standalone film adds another layer of excitement to the DCU’s future. While no official plans for such a project have been announced, the Atomic Blonde director’s comment signals a strong creative interest—and with Gunn and Peter Safran shaping the DC Universe, anything feels possible.

In the meantime, Jason Momoa’s fans can revisit his past DC outings as Aquaman by streaming his films and Justice League with a Max subscription or check out his new adventures as Lobo when Supergirl premieres. And who knows? If David Leitch’s enthusiasm is anything to go by, we might see the Last Czarnian tearing up the galaxy in his film sooner rather than later.