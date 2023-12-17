Jason Momoa Has Talked Hating Formal Exercise In The Past. His Approach To Training For Aquaman 2 Is Still Surprising Though

It’s that time again, comic book fans, for Jason Momoa to return to the big screen as the Protector of the Deep. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which we know a lot about, is just around the corner and, based on the footage, Momoa seemed to be in top superhero condition for his reprisal. That’s, of course, due to copious amounts of preparation that must be done. Some may know, however, that Momoa isn’t really a fan of formal exercise and his dislike for it in the past. Even so, I’m honestly a bit surprised to learn about his approach to training for the upcoming DC movie .

Getting in shape for an action-heavy film can be quite challenging and meticulous. In many cases, actors aim to hit a certain amount of calories each day in order to achieve their desired physique. When it came to Jason Momoa’s work on the sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, he decided not to overcomplicate the process. He discussed his methods with E! News and plainly told the news outlet that “I don’t do calories.” In terms of what he does, he said, “I just eat.” The 44-year-old actor also explained why he consumes “everything” that he can:

Because you're burning so many calories, I just eat and consume. I'm constantly moving and work long days. I just shovel it in, and then work hard. Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it.

Seriously, this information kind of threw me for a loop. I know that many actors eat a lot in order to build up weight but, typically, you hear about them only eating specific foods. The Game of Thrones alum, on the other hand, definitely gives the impression that he doesn't discriminate when it comes to his vittles. It may sound somewhat unorthodox on the surface but, if it works, then all power to him. Plus, it’s hard to argue with the results and the logic that so many calories are being burned, thanks to the work itself. While the A-lister’s body does look sharp as a result of his efforts, that’s not the only reason he doesn’t just do the prep to look good. There’s another key reason, and those who play superheroes can probably relate:

I don't really do it for vanity. It's more so I don't get hurt. You've got to be prepared. You're putting on a suit that's going to weigh 40 pounds. You've got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don't get hurt.

Something that can be said about Jason Momoa is that he’s never come off as a vain individual. While he’s been lauded for his muscles over the years, he hasn’t seemed to let that get to his head. As a matter of fact, Momoa has been rocking the dad bod for a little while now, and he’s been candid about not having perfectly defined abs as of late. He explained in late 2022 that he was “all good” with that and with “not really doing sit-ups.” I mean, hey, do you, man.

The lead of the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom cast is currently excited to be promoting the movie, for which he has a “story by” credit . He recently said that he finds it “so surreal” that he can finally do press for it following various delays. There’s currently a question as to whether he’ll play the role again after this movie or if he’ll transition to the DCU and play Lobo. Regardless of who he plays for DC, expect him to continue his unique and surprising approach to training.