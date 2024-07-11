Katee Sackhoff Is Already A TV Fan-Favorite, And She Just Joined One Of My Most Beloved Franchises

I adore when fan-favorite actors known for one fictional franchise take on iconic roles within other beloved universes, with Katee Sackhoff being a prime example of someone who regularly takes on playing beloved characters. Some of Sackhoff’s best performances are within the worlds of Star Wars, Battlestar Galactica, and DC Comics, and it’s the latter she returned to for one of the most exciting superhero projects of 2024: WB’s animated and R-rated Watchmen adaptation.

That’s right, one of sci-fi television’s most celebrated heroines will now take on a hugely popular character in the first full-length animated iteration of arguably the greatest complete work in comic book history. Though casting news was initially non-existent regarding Warner Bros. Animation’s highly anticipated new feature — or pair of features, to be more accurate — the release of the striking first trailer unearthed the full lineup of actors bringing their voices to the iconic characters created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

But now we know Katee Sackhoff will be lending her recognizable vocal chops to the role of Laurie Juspeczyk / Jupiter, the second generation to take on the vigilante persona of Silk Spectre. Laurie is one of the most important catalyst characters in the story, largely for Doctor Manhattan’s story, but also where The Comedian is concerned.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

Sackhoff is definitely one highlight within the cast of Watchmen: Chapter 1, but is by no means the only highlight. That lineup also includes Titus Welliver as Rorschach, Matthew Rhys as Nite Owl, Troy Baker as Ozymandias, Adrienne Barbeau as Silk Spectre I, Jeffrey Combs as Moloch, Rick D. Wasserman as The Comedian, and quite a few other big talents.

Silk Spectre II marks the DC role that Sackhoff has portrayed in her career, both for animated and live-action projects. Her first was voicing Dectective Essen in 2011's Batman: Year One adaptation, followed by taking on the arguably problematic accent for The Flash villain Amunet Black, and then embodying the animated take on Poison Ivy for the two-part feature Batman: The Long Halloween. Having voiced her desire to play a live-action Poison Ivy, Sackhoff will be reprising the alluring villainous role for the upcoming final chapter Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part Three.

Take a look at the first full preview for the upcoming DC Comics movie below to hear her in action!

Star Wars fans will hopefully be seeing Katee Sackhoff back as Bo-Katan, whether it's leading her own Mandalorian spinoff or as part of the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu crossover feature that's on the way. Of course, BSG fans are also hopeful that she'll have some kind of role to play in the long-gestating Battlestar quasi-reboot for Peacock, though it remains to be seen whether that project will come to fruition or not.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Only the first half of this expansive tale will be part of the 2024 movie release schedule, as Watchmen: Chapter 1 will be streaming via digital release on August 13, with physical releases hitting shelves on August 27. Unless someone secretly released it 35 minutes ago...