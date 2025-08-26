See DC’s James Gunn Show Love For Nathan Fillion’s ‘Stupid’ Guy Gardner Wig

Superman is still making headlines long after the premiere date, and I think it's safe to say there's a new Man of Steel running DC's future. With potentially four movies to get to know David Corwenswet's hero, it also means some other heroes will be along for the ride. Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, for example, and that goofy wig he has to wear.

James Gunn was delighted to talk about that wig when speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, and assured that he's going to keep the Green Lantern star around and in projects as much as he can. Of course, he joked that part of it is because he likes seeing him in the "stupid" wig he has to wear. Check out the clip, which CinemaBlend captured during the Peacemaker Season 2 panel:

What's funny to me is that James Gunn made that joke, fully knowing that he intended to have Guy Gardner appear in Peacemaker Season 2. The season premiere served as a way of retconning Zack Snyder's original DCEU, which may be why he didn't outright announce the cameo would be happening at San Diego Comic-Con.

With only so many heroes involved in the DCU, I guess it tracks that Nathan Fillion might have to wear his "stupid" Guy Gardner wig to appear in a number of upcoming superhero movies if called upon to do so. It certainly seems like the actor is game to do more movies, and even pitched a detective-style mystery movie to CinemaBlend.

Even though I wasn't a fan of how James Gunn changed the hair color of the Green Lantern, I have to concede that he was one of the best parts of the Superman movie. In a world where we're forced to wait and see whether there will be a Mr. Terrific standalone franchise, I'll settle for seeing Nathan Fillion playing Guy Gardner and ushering in other members of the Lantern Corps to properly build that universe.

It's a good thing, then, that we already know Fillion will return as the hero in the Lanterns series, set for those with an HBO Max subscription sometime in 2026. That said, the show is not centered on his character and is supposed to introduce the audience to James Gunn's versions of the famous Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. I would assume neither of them will have to wear wigs, though they might need a bald cap.

Superman's theatrical run is still ongoing, though given how quickly movies head to streaming these days, one can imagine it won't be long before we see it pop up on HBO Max. Readers can stick with CinemaBlend as we continue to celebrate it and await news of what else is on the way for the DCU, some of which may be teased in Peacemaker Season 2.