Looks Like Batgirl Is Filming Soon, So Bring On J.K. Simmons’ Gordon

The DC Extended Universe is always expanding, with Warner Bros. making plans for both theaters and streaming. The upcoming Batgirl movie is in the latter category, with Bad Boys For Life directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi behind the camera. And it turns out that Batgirl is filming soon, so bring on J.K. Simmons ’ James Gordon.

The cast of Batgirl is still coming together, but fans were thrilled to learn that J.K. Simmons would once again be playing James Gordon opposite Leslie Grace’s title character . Grace has been sharing clips of her training for the role, and it looks like that work is about to pay off. Because Adil El Arbi’s latest update revealed that production is starting soon. Check it out for yourself below,

(Image credit: Instagram/ Adil El Arbi)

Well, that’s certainly intriguing. It looks like Batgirl is about to hit the ground running, to the joy of the generations of Batman fans out there. Let’s just hope that more thrilling casting updates arrive as cameras start finally rolling. Fingers crossed.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram story of Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi. In it we see that he and his collaborator Bilall Fallah are seated at the head of a table, with a microphone nearby. It’s unclear if they’re meeting with press or crew members, but the caption reads “getting closer to shoot.” And just like that, we’ll be returning to the DCEU’s version of Gotham City.

The information about Batgirl is fairly limited at this time, but it’s unique because Warner Bros. is reportedly developing the project for a strictly streaming release on HBO Max. The project will be written by Christina Hodson, who previously worked on Bumblebee and Birds of Prey. And with J.K. Simmons returning as James Gordon, that pretty much confirms the project will be set within the main DCEU timeline. As such, it could have implications for the future of the shared universe.

Of course, J.K. Simmons isn’t the only actor currently attached to bring Batgirl to life. The movie will be led by In the Heights actress Leslie Grace, which will mark the first time we’ll see a Batman protegee in the DCEU. Another notable name is Brendan Fraser as the villainous Firefly . Jacob Scipio also has an unknown role .

It should be interesting to see if/how Batgirl ends up influencing the overall DC Extended Universe. Gotham City is a super popular location, one that has already housed a number of iconic characters like Harley Quinn. Could we see Leslie Grace’s hero crossover with other characters like Ben Affleck’s Batman? We can only hope.

The upcoming Batgirl movie is the first new DC movie to be developed for HBO Max, but it certainly won’t be the last. Warner Bros. is putting a ton of focus on the streaming service, including the Blue Beetle movie and the Green Lantern series.