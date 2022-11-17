Man Of Steel’s Amy Adams Reacts To Henry Cavill Returning As Superman, Shares Thoughts About Playing Lois Again
Will Amy Adam join Henry Cavill in a return to the DCEU?
The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to twists both in front and behind the camera. One recent development that broke the internet was Henry Cavill once again suiting back up as Superman for a cameo in Black Adam. What’s more, he’s expected to star in another upcoming DC movie. Now Man of Steel’s Amy Adams has reacted to Cavill returning as Superman, and shares her thoughts on potentially playing Lois again. After all, you can’t have Clark Kent without Lois Lane!
The DCEU was kickstarted with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, with Henry Cavill and Amy Adams at the foreground of the story. The two actors would collaborate on Batman v Superman and Justice League, but (prior to Black Adam) had both been noticeably absent from the shared universe. She was recently asked by Variety about her co-star returning as the Last Son of Krypton, and she responded saying:
Clearly there’s a lot of love shared between Henry Cavill and Amy Adams thanks to their years playing Superman and Lois Lane opposite each other. They had to bring an epic love story to life, and it sounds like the Doubt actress is glad that he’s finally returned to his signature role. But the question is, who else is returning alongside him?
Amy Adams’ comments to Variety come from the premiere of her new Disney+ sequel Disenchanted. Eventually the conversation turned to the DCEU, which actors like Adams are no doubt used to at this point. While the specific plans for Henry Cavill’s next movie as Superman are currently a mystery to the public, there seems to be universal excitement. And his co-star is no exception in this regard.
But then there’s the big question: will/would Amy Adams return to the role of Lois Lane opposite Henry Cavill? She got honest about this prospect in the same interview, revealing there currently aren’t any plans. She said:
What a class act. While Amy Adams no doubt has a connection to the role she played throughout Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy, she’s not totally taking ownership of it. Namely because so many people have portrayed Lois throughout the years. She would seemingly understand if someone else got the gig, although it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role opposite Henry Cavill.
Henry Cavill only appeared very briefly during the Black Adam’s mid-credits scene, but it definitely sent the internet into a frenzy. When The Rock’s character is speaking with Amanda Waller about how no one on Earth could stop him, Supes suddenly appears. He’s expected to have a starring role next, but it’s unclear if it’ll be a Man of Steel sequel or another project entirely.
Black Adam is still in theaters now (although it was dethroned from the #1 box office spot), and you can check out Disenchanted on Disney+ on November 18th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Just don’t expect to see any DC titles, as Shazam 2 was pushed back to 2023.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.