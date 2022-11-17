Man Of Steel’s Amy Adams Reacts To Henry Cavill Returning As Superman, Shares Thoughts About Playing Lois Again

The DC Extended Universe is known for keeping fans on their toes, thanks to twists both in front and behind the camera. One recent development that broke the internet was Henry Cavill once again suiting back up as Superman for a cameo in Black Adam . What’s more, he’s expected to star in another upcoming DC movie . Now Man of Steel’s Amy Adams has reacted to Cavill returning as Superman, and shares her thoughts on potentially playing Lois again. After all, you can’t have Clark Kent without Lois Lane!

The DCEU was kickstarted with Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, with Henry Cavill and Amy Adams at the foreground of the story. The two actors would collaborate on Batman v Superman and Justice League, but (prior to Black Adam) had both been noticeably absent from the shared universe. She was recently asked by Variety about her co-star returning as the Last Son of Krypton , and she responded saying:

I’m thrilled for him. He’s such an amazing Superman so I’m excited for him.

Clearly there’s a lot of love shared between Henry Cavill and Amy Adams thanks to their years playing Superman and Lois Lane opposite each other. They had to bring an epic love story to life, and it sounds like the Doubt actress is glad that he’s finally returned to his signature role. But the question is, who else is returning alongside him?

Amy Adams’ comments to Variety come from the premiere of her new Disney+ sequel Disenchanted. Eventually the conversation turned to the DCEU, which actors like Adams are no doubt used to at this point. While the specific plans for Henry Cavill’s next movie as Superman are currently a mystery to the public, there seems to be universal excitement . And his co-star is no exception in this regard.

But then there’s the big question: will/would Amy Adams return to the role of Lois Lane opposite Henry Cavill? She got honest about this prospect in the same interview, revealing there currently aren’t any plans. She said:

They haven’t spoken to me about it. If it’s me, great. If it’s somebody else, the role of Lois has been played by so many wonderful actresses in the past. So I’ll support whatever direction they go.

What a class act. While Amy Adams no doubt has a connection to the role she played throughout Zack Snyder’s DC trilogy, she’s not totally taking ownership of it. Namely because so many people have portrayed Lois throughout the years. She would seemingly understand if someone else got the gig, although it’s hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role opposite Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill only appeared very briefly during the Black Adam ’s mid-credits scene , but it definitely sent the internet into a frenzy. When The Rock’s character is speaking with Amanda Waller about how no one on Earth could stop him, Supes suddenly appears. He’s expected to have a starring role next, but it’s unclear if it’ll be a Man of Steel sequel or another project entirely.