A Marvel Fan Imagined A Killmonger Vs. Kang Battle Amid Creed III Hype, And Michael B. Jordan Seems To Be Here For It

The world of boxing covered in the Creed franchise lives on hyping the most exciting fight cards that come along. That same practice also applies to major motion pictures and their sequels, as 2023’s new movie releases carry some pretty heavy hitters, like director Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III.

As if pitting the newly-minted director against fellow MCU vet Jonathan Majors wasn’t exciting enough, a Marvel fan has reimagined this bout as a Killmonger v. Kang title match through some awesome artwork. With this intrepid artist depicting what we’ve all been thinking since our first look at the Michael B. Jordan directed threequel, I have to say that I'm totally here for it.

You can take a look at the finished product below, as Michael B. Jordan shared these character posters on his own Instagram stories. While there’s no caption or message, one could assume that this is the best endorsement one could hope for:

(Image credit: Michael B. Jordan)

The art comes from Salman Artworks, who posted their work onto Twitter. Taking the existing Creed III teaser posters, in which both Jordan and Majors look absolutely massive, they created two new images. Showing the respective Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania villains sitting prepared for battle, one has to feel sorry for whatever major metropolitan area would be decimated by this dream scenario.

As you can see, this hypothetical matchup is being posed as a development fans would theoretically see in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Since the multiverse is fracturing with every passing moment in the MCU, it’s not that big of a stretch to imagine Killmonger and Kang facing off. All that would need to happen is for the right reason to be written, and the infamous son of Wakanda could touch gloves with the man who, in another form, is known as He Who Remains.

It’s a match that pretty much sells itself too, though Creed III’s first trailer also has that sort of distinction attached to itself. With Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis “Donnie” Creed eventually feeling that he has to fight Jonathan Majors’ friend turned enemy character Damian “Dame” Anderson, it’s a conflict that looks as epic as any Marvel showdown.

The only real difference being that the stakes are all too human, with no powers to aid either of these combatants in the ring. It'll become readily apparent again, as you'll see in the trailer below for Creed III, which I've shared for some extra hype juice:

For all we know, this fan art exists in the same realm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that sees John Stamos as a live-action Iron Man . That’s the thing about the multiverse, you never truly know what you’re going to get. Anything is possible, as imagination and quantum theory collide to do things like putting two anti-heroic heavyweights in the same ring, with the prize being all of existence.

Though it’s a fan-made scenario, it’s certainly one that feels like it should be given the full attention of Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios brass. Or, at the very least, maybe this fight card can appear in the films to come as some sort of easter egg, much like the Thanoscopter in Avengers: Endgame. It's the least that can be done with a concept so explosive, it could be a set piece to end all set pieces.

Unfortunately, this throwdown showdown isn’t going to be happening any time soon, at least not in the MCU. Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors will go head to head in the near future though, as Creed III is set for release on March 3, 2023.