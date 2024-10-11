See The Adorable Evidence Of The Time Anthony Mackie Met A Mini Avenger During Trick Or Treating

Anthony Mackie has truly made an outstanding career trajectory in the realm of Marvel. While originally gunning to play Black Panther , he landed the role of Sam Wilson/Falcon which eventually led to his new role as Captain America . Not only does Mackie play a superhero, but he’s proven to be one to young fans such as one who dressed up as Falcon for Halloween. And the evidence is so adorable.

To say that Marvel movies are so popular would be an understatement. Kids look up to these superheroes not only through watching Marvel movies and TV shows but collecting merchandise like video games, clothes, toys, school supplies, and more. With Halloween coming just around the corner, this is the perfect time for Trick or Treaters to show their superhero love by donning the coolest superhero movie costumes . One mini Avenger showed love to Anthony Mackie dressed as Falcon for Halloween and the evidence shown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is adorable:

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight) A photo posted by on

Imagine how amazing it must have felt to answer your doorbell and see a tiny tot dressed as your onscreen superhero character. I’m sure the feeling must have been mutual for the little boy seeing the actual Falcon giving him Peppermint Patties and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups! I think it shows what an impact Mackie’s character must have made on kids who want to look just like the winged superhero for one night.

It certainly appears like the MCU actor felt complimented by this one Trick or Treater dressing as his Marvel character for Halloween. At least that’s one young fan willing to show his MCU love compared to Anthony Mackie’s kids who he jokingly says don’t care about Captain America . Imagine what an awkward household that would be if they dressed up as other major Marvel movie superheroes . But we all know that kids love Falcon and will love him even more donning his new Captain America suit in Captain America: Brave New World .

As part of phase five of the MCU , Sam Wilson becomes the new Captain America after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus Ross, who was played by the late William Hurt, he works with Captain America to stop the masterminds behind an international incident. Anthony Mackie has said his version of the famed superhero will be different than Chris Evans’ in that Wilson doesn’t have superpowers, giving the MCU a new kind of leader whose power is in his human strength and the ability to make the right decisions.



Getting to meet a mini Avenger on Halloween must be one of the best things about playing a superhero. I can imagine once the 2025 movie release of Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Valentine’s Day, Anthony Mackie is going to have a lot of young Trick or Treaters knocking on his door this time around donning Captain America suits.