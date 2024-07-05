Anthony Mackie Shared An Awesome Look At His Captain America Suit, And Now I Bet I Know When We’ll See A Trailer

America celebrated its independence once again with hot dogs, fireworks, and a brand new look at Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, who’ll finally get the big-screen treatment in the upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World. Mackie’s heroic Sam Wilson assumed the shield at the conclusion of the Marvel TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, available to those with a Disney+ subscription . But that was way back in 2021. Even die hard MCU fans likely need a refresher course on where Captain America has been. Which is why I believe Captain America: Brave New World needs a trailer, stat. And I’m pretty sure I know when it’s coming.

First, let’s share the photo that Anthony Mackie posted to his Instagram page , celebrating the Fourth of July the way that Captain America should:

A post shared by Anthony Mackie (@anthonymackie) A photo posted by on

That suit is much more in line with what Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) wore during his run of Marvel movies . And very different from the suit that Sam Wilson wore in the final confrontation of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, which incorporated his signature wings into a Captain America design. This might be because Wyatt Russell’s John Walker is going to wear some version of a Cap suit when he continues his adventure in Thunderbolts. Or, it might have something to do with Wilson not needing the wings because Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) will be putting them on to fight alongside Captain America as the next Falcon.

We’ve got a ton of questions about Captain America: Brave New World, and the first trailer for the February 2025 release could begin to answer a few of them. So, when might we see it? Given the fact that we saw PLENTY of footage from the upcoming Captain American film at CinemaCon earlier this year means that a trailer absolutely could be ready. And where best to place that trailer than in front of the next Marvel movie, which also happens to be one of the most anticipated films of 2024: Deadpool and Wolverine.

On July 26, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will finally get a chance to team up on screen for what might be (if rumors come true) a multiverse-hopping adventure that will continue to bring the X-Men into the MCU following Beast (Kelsey Grammer) popping up in the mid-credits for The Marvels. It’s the only Marvel movie making its way to theaters this year after Marvel Studios made a calculated effort to scale back and circle the wagons, leading to creative overhauls of Daredevil: Born Again and more delays for an announced Blade movie than we can even count.

But ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine, Marvel fandom will be united in anticipation. And that’s when I believe the studio will unleash the first full trailer for Captain America: Brave New World. Be on the lookout. You know we will post it here as soon as it lands.