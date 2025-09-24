Critics Are Calling Marvel Zombies ‘Terrifically Terrifying,’ But They Have Some Gripes About Our Undead Superheroes
The MCU just got gorier.
There will undoubtedly be a lot of monsters and other creatures headed to theaters for spooky season, but the MCU is also providing some frights for the small screen with its highly anticipated Marvel Zombies. The new horror show is based on the comic of the same name and hit the 2025 TV schedule on September 24. Critics had the opportunity to screen all four episodes of the miniseries, they mostly had fun with this gory take on our beloved superheroes.
Set in the alternate timeline introduced in the animated series What If…? (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), Marvel Zombies centers around a group of survivors who must fight superpowered zombies to save the world. Jesse Schedeen of IGN rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying that while it’s formulaic at times, Marvel Zombies satisfies in a way the MCU hasn’t in recent years. The critic continues:
Amon Warmann of Empire gives the show 4 out of 5 stars, saying Iman Vellani stands out in this gory and inventive MCU expansion that doesn’t quite stick the landing. In Warmann’s words:
Alex Maidy of JoBlo rates Marvel Zombies a “Good” 7 out of 10 and calls the upcoming Marvel TV show the most violent MCU project to date. The critic says the miniseries would be better as an ongoing anthology like What If…?, but fans should enjoy the four episodes all the same. Maidy writes:
Jarrod Jones of AV Club gives it a C-, noting that the upcoming zombie series is at its strongest when our undead Avengers weaponize their superpowers, but Marvel Zombies ultimately has “plenty of gore but no guts.” In Jones’ words:
TechRadar’s Tom Power is also left wanting, writing that the series’ brains don’t match its hyperviolent brawn. Power rates the series 3 out of 5 stars and says:
There seems to be some good and bad from every critic regarding Marvel Zombies, but at less than 40 minutes per episode, this quick binge sounds like a fun way to see Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and other MCU favorites in unique new ways — if you don’t mind a little gore.
All four episodes of the new MCU miniseries can be streamed now on Disney+.
