Jeremy Renner Provided An Optimistic Take On Hawkeye Season 2 Following Contract Claims, But I Still Have One Concern

As the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows continues to evolve, rumors are persisting in regard to which pre-existing series might receive additional seasons. The last few years have seen titles like Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight become subject to such speculation. Hawkeye, the 2021 series headlined by Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, has also been at the center of that buzz. Nothing official has been announced, but Renner just dropped a very positive update. However, I still have a concern about a potential second season.

What Did Jeremy Renner Say About Doing Hawkeye Season 2?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longtime Clint Barton actor has been asked about doing Hawkeye Season 2 for some time now. On varying occasions, Renner has gone back and forth and, earlier this year, the actor dropped a bomb when he said he and Marvel Studios met about doing it. However, Renner alleged he was offered a low salary to reprise his role as one of the OG Avengers. Yet during a panel at Florida SuperCon (via Popverse) Renner expressed an interest in donning his bow and arrow again:

I’ll always dance with Marvel. I’ll always dance with them for sure when appropriate, when it’s rocking. I’m happy to do season two of Hawkeye. I love that character. I think there’s so much for us to do. We waded through many discussions about the shape of that season. It’s getting my body right and getting everything right for that. The timing of that will come, and if there’s still a need, want, and desire for it, then yeah.

Hawkeye, in my humble opinion, is one of the more delightful Marvel Cinematic Universe-set titles released for Disney+ subscription holders. Set during the holiday season, the show (promoted as a limited series) sees Clint teaming up with aspiring archer Kate Bishop to contend with the Tracksuit Mafia in New York. Aside from the fun introduction of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate, what makes the show solid is that it adds layers to Clint. For his part, Jeremy Renner relished that:

It was great to dive more into the character a bit, in a world that’s more grounded. To me, it was a lot more fun to do and more to explore for the character, which is nice. I always wanted to do more of that stuff, and there’s the incident that happened, and I have to get my body in shape to be able to sling arrows again and dive around and do all that stuff, but I’ll get there. I’m doing good.

Another season would come years after Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident, which saw the Oscar winner get run over by his 14,000 pound Snowcat while trying to save his nephew from being struck. That unfortunate ordeal took place in 2023 and, despite some health setbacks at that point, the A-lister seems to be doing well now. He’s even reached the point where he’s crushing gym reps. As important as Renner’s health and well-being are in general, though, that’s not the concern I have about more Hawkeye episodes.

There’s One Reason I’m Cautiously Optimistic About Hawkeye Season 2

If there’s any critique I have about Marvel’s Multiverse Saga of films and TV shows, it’s that some of the stories have been underwhelming. Many of the productions have good ideas, but they don’t always make for strong narratives overall. When it comes to the small-screen entries, Secret Invasion, Moon Knight and Echo had varying levels of writing-related issues. So, when it comes to a theoretical second season of Clint Barton’s show, I’d love for the producers to have a strong story in mind that justifies new episodes.

Let’s face it, some of the tales that have been told in recent MCU fare have felt a bit undercooked. Nevertheless, maybe there is indeed a strong story to tell when it comes to the cinematic universe’s pair of archers. Maybe the creative team could take inspiration from 2021’s Hawkeye: Kate Bishop series, in which Kate is recruited by her estranged older sister, Susan, to solve a mystery involving a luxury resort. I’m sure the writers could even find a way to organically bring Clint into the picture.

Of course, for any of that to actually materialize, Marvel Studios would actually have to greenlight a second season, and that seems to be far from a sure thing at this point. But, who knows, maybe Jeremy Renner’s enthusiasm and lingering fan interest can help will the season into existence. I’m hoping that if that happens, a new season of Hawkeye would hit the mark (no pun intended) from a narrative standpoint.