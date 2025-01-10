‘I Don’t Know Why They Didn’t Put Me In It’: Ant-Man Vet Talks Being Left Out Of Quantumania And Reveals One Thing She Wanted For Her Character
Justice for Judy Greer!
The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps fans on their toes with a steady stream of new content, hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen various characters come and go during that time, including some fan favorites. Ant-Man vet Judy Greer talked being left out of Quantumania and reveals one thing she wanted for her character.
Legendary character actress Judy Greer played Scott Lang's ex Maggie in the first two Ant-Man movies. She was noticeably missing from the threequel, although some fans are still hoping to see her return in upcoming Marvel movies. While speaking with The Direct, the Jawbreaker icon spoke about her tenure in the MCU, including voicing a role in Guardians 3. She said:
Honestly, same. While Judy Greer never got into the main action as Maggie, I loved seeing her in in the first two Ant-Man movies. And I definitely missed her in Paul Rudd's threequel, especially since their daughter Cassie became a superhero in her own right. As such, I'm going to go ahead and blame the lack of Judy Greer for Quantumania's disappointing at the box office performance.
Since the characters in Ant-Man 3 spent most of their time in the Quantum Realm, plenty of others got left on the cutting room floor. That includes Maggie, Bobby Cannavale's Paxton, and Scott's buddies from X-Con Security. Later in that same interview, Greer spoke about one thing she constantly asked for while appearing in the franchise, sharing:
Understandable. Because part of a superhero franchise is one thing, but getting to actually have superpowers is something else entirely. Maggie suddenly becoming an enhanced human would definitely be a shock, especially since she hasn't been involved in Ant-Man's action. But since their daughter Cassie got to get her own suit and join the fight in Quantumania, it's not a ridiculous concept.
It's currently unclear if a fourth Ant-Man movie is coming, and if/when Judy Greer returns to the MCU. Fans are assuming that Paul Rudd will be back as Scott Lang in Avengers: Doomsday and/or Secret Wars, but nothing is confirmed just yet.
The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
