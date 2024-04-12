Captain America: Brave New World's Anthony Mackie Is Taking His Feud With Tom Holland To The Next Level In The Funniest Way

The MCU has become a well-oiled machine over the years, consistently expanding its universe with new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Captain America: Brave New World, which will star Anthony Mackie in the title role following the ending of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Ahead of its release, Mackie is taking his "feud" with Tom Holland to the next level in the funniest way.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, but luckily that's changing. Captain America 4 debuted footage at CinemaCon, teasing what's in store for moviegoers. Anthony Mackie has top billing in the movie, after Tom Holland previously made fun of him for not having a solo movie. Since then Mackie has clapped back every so often, to hilarious results. When asked by EW if he's ready to gloat now, Mackie responded humorously, offering:

No. He did that on a very public stage, so I'm going to hold that till the premiere. I'm going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I'm going to sit him next to me, and I'm going to watch him watch the movie.

Pretty funny, right? Obviously the pair of actors are kidding, and harbor no real ill-will towards each other. And with Anthony Mackie heading into press for Captain America: Brave New World, smart money says there will be plenty more barbs thrown at Holland.

While Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud is endlessly entertaining, we've got another one to track with this pair of Avengers. After Tom Holland poked fun at Mackie not having his own movie, the Hurt Locker actor actor has been firing back at his co-star for years. That includes Mackie calling out Holland during an acceptance speech. But the Spider-Man actor hasn't been silent, trolling Anthony Mackie about his golf skills as recently as 2023.

It should be fascinating to see what Anthony Mackie brings to the table as the new Captain America, as he's got big shoes to fill after Chris Evans' acclaimed tenure as Steve Rogers. The cast of Captain America: Brave New World is a strong one, with ties to The Incredible Hulk. And the movie's action sequence will likely be uniquely thrilling, as Sam Wilson doesn't actually have superpowers like Steve Rogers. He refused to take the Super Serum, and will have to rely on strategy and his wings when fighting.

All will be revealed when Captain America: Brave New World finally hits theaters on February 14th, 2025. While Marvel fans everywhere not-so-patiently wait for more information, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next trip to the movies.