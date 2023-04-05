As Deadpool 3 Adds New Stars, Morena Baccarin Provides Update On Whether She’ll Return For The MCU Film

We’re coming up on Deadpool 2’s five-year anniversary, but the good news for fans of Ryan Reynolds’ Mere with the Mouth is that his long-awaited third adventure is making steady progress forward. Starting with last September’s announcement of Hugh Jackman reprising Wolverine, various Deadpool 3 casting updates have been coming in, but one person whose involvement hasn’t been cleared up yet is Morena Baccarin, who plays Wade’s love interest Vanessa. As the threequel moves closer to beginning production, the actress has provided an update on whether she’ll be back for the upcoming Marvel movie.

So far the only other other actors besides Ryan Reynolds from the first two Deadpool movies who’ve been said to be back for the next installment are Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams, respectively reprising Dopinder and Blind Al. Will Morena Baccarain be the next familiar face to be added? Well, seven months after sharing her last comment on this subject, here’s what she had to say while appearing on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum:

I’d like to be in it, they have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best and doing their best, but it may not work out.

So this isn’t a matter of Morena Baccarin not having been approached to star in Deadpool 3; conversations are happening behind the scenes, but as things currently stand, it’s unclear whether or not an agreement will be worked out. Although Vanessa died at the beginning of Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson used Cable’s repaired time-traveling device to save her. So ideally these two should still be madly in love with one another and carving out a nice live somewhere, but we may have to prepare ourselves for a scenario where Baccarin doesn’t return, thus requiring the movie to explain why Vanessa is absent.

However, even if Vanessa were to come back in Deadpool 3, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’d see a lot of her, as was the case in Deadpool 2. Morena Baccarin pointed out that Wolverine’s prominent role in the story could affect how much screen time get ultimately receives with these words:

I do think that this movie – since the acquirement of this Deadpool universe by Marvel/Disney, that merger that happened – I do feel like they’re trying to reinvent it a little bit. I think this movie is going to be much more about Wolverine and Deadpool, so we’ll see.

Along with the aforementioned names, Deadpool 3’s cast currently includes The Crown’s Emma Corrin as a yet-to-be-identified villain and Succession’s Matthew Macfayden in an undisclosed role. Hugh Jackman has also indicated he’ll play multiple versions of Wolverine, but nothing that happens in the movie will impact how 2017’s Logan ended for that version of the character. Behind the scenes, Shawn Levy is directing the threequel, and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returned to pen the script after Bob’s Burgers duo Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin worked on a draft.

Deadpool 3 is slated for release on November 8, 2024, and once word comes whether or not Morena Baccarin will appear in it, we’ll pass that along. Until then, use your Disney+ subscription to stream the previous Deadpool movies or any of the other Marvel movies in order.