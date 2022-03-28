Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Actor Talks Losing Chadwick Boseman While Commenting About Whether The Sequel Will Top The Original

There have been questions and speculation about how Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will move on after the passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman. Of course, filming a sequel without the main star wuld be a huge undertaking for an all-star cast. But Boseman as the Marvel superhero left an impression on audiences across the MCU. And his lack of presence was definitely felt on the set. His co-stars have been open about filming without the late actor. Now another Black Panther 2 actor has opened up about losing the late Oscar nominee, and whether the sequel will top the original.

Daniel Sapani played Border Tribe elder M'Kathu in the first film, which he reprises in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sapani called returning for the sequel “amazing” while championing the set as “a family environment.” Despite the closeness between the cast and crew, the actor couldn’t help but acknowledge the absence of the late MCU star after the film recently wrapped production in Puerto Rico.

Obviously, without Chad it’s very different. But we’re gonna keep flying that flag, keep trying to tell that story because it’s just an incredible story and an incredible film.

Looks like the sequel is going to do Boseman proud when it drops later this year. But Sapani’s words about the film fell in line with recent comments made by Angela Bassett (aka Queen Ramonda). Following the Oscar nominee publicizing the Black Panther sequel as being better than the original, Daniel Sapani appeared to slightly disagree with Bassett’s remarks. He gave Entertainment Tonight his take on her comments.

Well, I don’t think you can compare them, to be honest with you I think we’re just going to keep telling the story and honoring the great man. All of the people that are involved with that project are very close. I think it makes for a great sort of company feel. So, I imagine it’s going to blow everyone away in the way the first one did.

At least, the MCU star’s legacy will continue to live on in the sequel. While the actor stopped short of declaring Black Panther 2 superior to the original, the family atmosphere created an uplifting environment for everyone involved. Filming the follow-up seemed to be the best way to honor Chadwick Boseman and King T’Challa. Now, there’s another reason for Marvel fans to watch the anticipated sequel.

Fans will have to see how the cast makes up for the late actor’s absence when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on Nov. 11. The Black Panther sequel is one of multiple upcoming Marvel movies dropping in 2022, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Along with the onslaught of Marvel fare coming this year, there are even more upcoming movies to look forward to.