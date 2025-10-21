Charlie Cox Just Addressed Those Rumors He’s In Spider-Man: Brand New Day As Daredevil

There are few sureties in life, but just like death and taxes, at least we all have something positive to look forward to every year, as we are once again on the cusp of upcoming Marvel movies set to hit the 2026 movie schedule. The first of those films will be the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which, rather surprisingly, will see Jon Bernthal’s Punisher hit the big screen for the first time. This has led to rumors that Charlie Cox will show up as Daredevil, and he just addressed that talk.

What Charlie Cox Said About Rumors That Daredevil’s In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Something else that’s as certain as death, taxes, and Marvel films is rumors about who’s going to show up in those upcoming superhero movies. Seeing as how Jon Bernthal is bringing Punisher to the multiversal chaos of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day party, and his Daredevil: Born Again co-star Charlie Cox did show up in No Way Home (but only as legal ace Matt Murdock), we can all understand why folks would start rumors about Cox making another theatrical MCU appearance.

At the recent New York Comic Con, Cox spoke with the Phase Hero podcast and was asked how much he thinks fans actually know about what’s coming up on Born Again Season 2, and he said:

Well, I don’t read anything, so I don’t know. I know that they all think I’m in Spider-Man because I’m filming something in London, which I’m not. I’m not in Spider-Man…I’m just concentrating on DD right now.

Ahhhhh…OK, Charles. Listen, if Mr. Cox says he’s not in the new Spider-Man movie, then we have no choice but to take him at his word. But, it’s worth noting that when his interviewer then asked about him possibly being in the mega-cast of Avengers: Doomsday, and he also replied with a smiling “no,” Cox was told point blank that he maybe couldn’t be trusted, and we all know why.

Aside from the obvious and aforementioned fact of him making a cameo in the previous Spidey outing, and Frank “Punisher” Castle’s R-rated nature being a relatively wild choice for the PG-13 franchise, well…y’all? Marvel stars lie a lot.

And, yes, they have to. They all need to hold on to nearly innumerable mysteries before, during and after filming in the hope of keeping the keys of Marvel movie secrecy alive. The process is so intense on each of the comic book property’s films and TV shows that we’ve heard Zoe Saldaña call franchise security a “cult,” Ironheart star Dominique Thorne reveal that she didn’t know Mephisto would show up until it was nearly time to film that big scene, and Channing Tatum say that he wasn’t even told how long he was set to film on Doomsday.

Basically, even if Cox is going to be in Brand New Day to some extent, he might not even know that at this point, so he has 100% plausible deniability when it comes to any and all rumors, and really can just concentrate on DD for the foreseeable future.