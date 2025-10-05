‘These Movies Aren’t For Critics.’ Elizabeth Olsen Gets Real About Whether She’d Play Scarlet Witch In The MCU Again

With her new A24 film , Eternity, an afterlife rom-com, soon to hit the 2025 movie schedule, Elizabeth Olsen is stepping firmly back into indie territory. However, Marvel fans aren’t done wondering if she’ll return to the red crown and chaos magic. As rumors swirl around upcoming MCU projects, like the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Olsen's future as Scarlet Witch remains one of the big open questions in the Marvel news cycle. And, this weekend, the actress shared her thoughts head-on.

During a “Conversation With...” panel at the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival (via People), Olsen opened up about her career trajectory, balancing intimate films like Eternity with global blockbusters. When asked whether she’d consider returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she didn’t dodge, telling the crowd:

It is something that I love, and it's something I always want to return to. I think the thing that's been so special about the last five years is I've gotten to do so much with the character that I never thought I would. There are still character through lines that have happened in the comics that I'd love to do that I think fans also want to. I mean, these movies aren't for critics, these movies are for fans.

That last line hits. With new superhero movie discourse at an all-time high, and fatigue long set in for many, Olsen makes it clear who she believes these stories are truly for. I'd hope that many at the Sag Harbor Cinema agreed.

Reflecting on her decade-long journey as Wanda Maximoff, the Love & Death lead admitted she felt “very lucky and very scared” to join the MCU when she did. Her performance would go on to earn an Emmy nomination for WandaVision (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), a series that redefined what new Marvel TV shows could look like.

Also, while the Kodachrome star acknowledged that some audiences may be feeling burned out on superhero content, she pointed out that not many actors get to return to the same character over time in a way that feels “familial.” She added:

There’s nothing else really like it… and I don’t know that I’ll have [that] again unless it’s for an ongoing show... I do like that kind of consistency. It feels good. I mean, job security feels nice—I think we can all agree on that.

For now, Olsen is focused on Eternity. Directed by David Freyne, the film follows Joan (Olsen), a woman navigating an afterlife where souls have one week to choose where they’ll spend eternity, between her lifelong partner (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who’s been waiting decades for her to arrive. It’s a high-concept romance with a killer cast, including John Early, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Olga Merediz.

So is Wanda Maximoff truly gone from the MCU? It doesn’t sound like it. But the real-life woman behind the witch is not chasing the cape, but she’s not hanging it up either. When the story’s right, and the fans are ready, Scarlet Witch just might rise again. And when considering Marvel’s multiverse, anything is possible.

Eternity, which opened the festival on Oct. 3 and hits theaters Nov. 26.