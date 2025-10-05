‘These Movies Aren’t For Critics.’ Elizabeth Olsen Gets Real About Whether She’d Play Scarlet Witch In The MCU Again
Olsen addresses a potential return to the MCU.
With her new A24 film, Eternity, an afterlife rom-com, soon to hit the 2025 movie schedule, Elizabeth Olsen is stepping firmly back into indie territory. However, Marvel fans aren’t done wondering if she’ll return to the red crown and chaos magic. As rumors swirl around upcoming MCU projects, like the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Olsen's future as Scarlet Witch remains one of the big open questions in the Marvel news cycle. And, this weekend, the actress shared her thoughts head-on.
During a “Conversation With...” panel at the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival (via People), Olsen opened up about her career trajectory, balancing intimate films like Eternity with global blockbusters. When asked whether she’d consider returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she didn’t dodge, telling the crowd:
That last line hits. With new superhero movie discourse at an all-time high, and fatigue long set in for many, Olsen makes it clear who she believes these stories are truly for. I'd hope that many at the Sag Harbor Cinema agreed.
Reflecting on her decade-long journey as Wanda Maximoff, the Love & Death lead admitted she felt “very lucky and very scared” to join the MCU when she did. Her performance would go on to earn an Emmy nomination for WandaVision (available to stream with a Disney+ subscription), a series that redefined what new Marvel TV shows could look like.
Also, while the Kodachrome star acknowledged that some audiences may be feeling burned out on superhero content, she pointed out that not many actors get to return to the same character over time in a way that feels “familial.” She added:
For now, Olsen is focused on Eternity. Directed by David Freyne, the film follows Joan (Olsen), a woman navigating an afterlife where souls have one week to choose where they’ll spend eternity, between her lifelong partner (Teller) and her first love (Turner), who’s been waiting decades for her to arrive. It’s a high-concept romance with a killer cast, including John Early, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Olga Merediz.
So is Wanda Maximoff truly gone from the MCU? It doesn’t sound like it. But the real-life woman behind the witch is not chasing the cape, but she’s not hanging it up either. When the story’s right, and the fans are ready, Scarlet Witch just might rise again. And when considering Marvel’s multiverse, anything is possible.
Eternity, which opened the festival on Oct. 3 and hits theaters Nov. 26.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
