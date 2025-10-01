I Always Wondered Why Scarlet Witch’s Costume From The End Of Avengers: Age Of Ultron Was Only Seen Once, And Elizabeth Olsen Gave A Brutally Honest Answer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, routinely releasing content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have some lingering questions, including the epic costume that Elizabeth Olsen wore at the end of Age of Ultron. And now she explained the brutal reason we never saw that look again on the big screen.

Wanda Maximoff is a fan favorite MCU character, but Avengers: Age of Ultron was her very first appearance in the shared universe. While she was originally an antagonist, she changed sides and became a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. While her final costume looked awesome, it didn't feel that way. During a recent appearance at LA Comic Con (via YouTube), the WandaVision star shared the truth about her first superhero suit. In her words:

I couldn’t even sit down in it. It was so un-nonfunctional. It was just for a day of standing, and it could never be used again.

Yikes. While superhero costumes can sometimes be cumbersome, the act that Olsen basically couldn't move at all in Age of Ultron explains why we never got to see that particular costume again. Instead, she had a similar (but much more comfortable) look in Captain America: Civil War, as well as Infinity War and Endgame.

While Olsen has lamented having cleavage showing in her primary Wanda costume, at least she was able to move around and sit down with the look she wore throughout three Marvel movies. Later in the same convention appearance, the His Three Daughters star spoke more about what it was like wearing that first suit in Age of Ultron. In her words:

It is the craziest costume, and we never used it again besides that one day, because you couldn’t use the restroom, you couldn’t sit and you could hardly walk. So it’s very useless if you’re trying to fight anyone. I just remember being very confused on how it functioned.

I mean, can you blame her? Superhero roles usually require lots of action sequence, and it sounds like Olsen wouldn't be able to move in that costume... let alone fight off the bad guys with Wanda's chaos magic. Luckily she never had to wear that first look again after that brief sequence in Age of Ultron.

Given Wanda's immense popularity, fans are wondering if/when Elisabeth Olsen will be back in upcoming Marvel movies. She wasn't listed in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, but that hasn't stopped fans from hoping she ends up appearing anyway. For her part, Olsen has denied having a role.

We'll know the truth when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Luckily for fans having a hard time waiting, Wanda recently appeared in the animated series Marvel Zombies.