Jeremy Renner Shares What Hawkeye Has Been Up To Prior To Avengers: Doomsday

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps delivering new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a giant ensemble cast and multiple teams of heroes. Jeremy Renner is set to return as Hawkeye, and recently shared what his signature character is up to prior to the Russo Brothers' blockbuster.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, and fans are curious for any news about the beloved heroes who are involved. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed Renner's involvement, although we haven't seen Clint Barton since the Hawkeye finale back in 2021. In an interview with ComicBook, the 54 year-old actor shared what the beloved hero has been doing since then, saying:

I think he started retired… but he’s always pulled out of retirement, you know. I think he’s a family man; you always know where his allegiance lies, and he’s always come out of retirement, man. Until he’s killed, he’s always gonna be working.

Honestly, this guy deserves a break. The OG Avenger has spent a long time fighting the evils of the MCU, including the trauma of his family being dusted by Thanos. So after the events of Hawkeye, he's earned some much needed rest and yet another (temporary) retirement. Of course, when Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom comes knocking, Hawkeye will once again pick up his bow and arrow to help keep the multiverse safe.

Hawkeye has been in the MCU since back in 2011's Thor, where he had a small role that set up his eventual inclusion in The Avengers. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have a ton of love for him as a result, and are eager to see him return to the shared universe in live-action. And with so few of the OG Avengers still kicking, his mysterious role in Doomsday comes with a long legacy.

The Arrival actor's return to the MCU is all the more exciting after Jermey Renner's snowplow incident, which broke a ton of bones and landed him in the hospital for months. Fans wondered if we'd ever see Hawkeye again, but he worked on recovery and returned to acting. We'll just have to wait and see what the beloved character gets into during Avengers: Doomsday's mysterious runtime.

There are countless questions about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for Doomsday. It should be fascinating to see how the various superhero teams interact, namely The Avengers, the Thunderbolts aka New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. With the multiverse at play just about anything could happen, and there are a ton of rumors and theories about what might go down.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully Hawkeye survives; Jeremy Renner's comments about him dying makes me kinda nervous.