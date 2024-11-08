Captain America 4’s Anthony Mackie Revealed The Sweet Way Harrison Ford Gassed Him Up On Set
Han Solo sounds like a class act.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for over a decade now, constantly releasing new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World, marking Anthony Mackie's first time leading the franchise. And the Hurt Locker actor revealed the sweet way the great Harrison Ford gassed him up on set.
What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, but fans are definitely hyped to see Harrison Ford join the shared universe. The Han Solo actor joined the cast of Captain America 4, taking on the role of Thaddeus Ross from late actor William Hurt. While speaking with Playlist's The Discourse podcast, Mackie offered a sweet way that Ford showed him support early on in the process. In his words:
How sweet is that? Despite Ford's long and wildly successful career, he took the time to make sure that he gave Anthony Mackie his full support when filming the next Captain America movie. And if Brave New World's trailer is any indication, the pair of A-listers are seemingly going to share a ton of scenes in the blockbuster.
While Anthony Mackie might have felt funny being called "kid" as a grown man, it's clear that these words by Harrison Ford meant a great deal. There are plenty of actors who might feel intimidating working opposite such a legendary movie star, but this moment of connection likely translated to their performances in Captain America: Brave New World.
Harrison Ford described MCU work as "being an idiot for money", but it's also touching to see the sweet way he introduced himself to Anthony Mackie. And it looks like the Indiana Jones icon is going to be in the MCU or the long haul, as he's also expected to appear in the cast of Thunderbolts*. And I can't wait to hear more stories from the set about the 82 year-old actor.
Captain America: Brave New World will finally arrive in theaters on February 14th. While we wait, be sure to check the 2025 move release dates to plan your next movie experience.
