Chris Hemsworth Shared A Sweet Throwback Featuring The Avengers Cast, And Now He’s Pondering A Reunion

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has endeared itself to audiences for a number of reasons, but what many fans really enjoyed during The Infinity Saga were the off-camera interactions between the core Avengers actors. Sure, it was always exciting whenever a new film was released, but the accompanying press events were just as entertaining. During those interviews, the actors would reflect on their experiences making said project and throw playful jabs at one another. It’s been a while since we’ve seen the dynamic between the six OGs, though Chris Hemsworth reminded us of it with a sweet throwback. And funny enough, the post seems to have him pondering some kind of reunion.

While on Twitter , Chris Hemsworth stumbled upon a video from the Avengers: Endgame press tour in 2019. The clip shows him and co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans singing to The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.” Fans who’ve faithfully watched behind-the-scenes moments between the stars are sure to remember this one. And if you’ve never seen it, do yourself a favor and take a look at the video that Hemsworth retweeted:

I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts? https://t.co/QnxLAXNIZFSeptember 26, 2022 See more

Ah, memories. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been three years since these four, along with Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner, have all shared the screen together and embarked on a worldwide press tour. They’ve certainly had some great times together and done some fun things, from turning Infinity War into a bedtime story to playing boggle in their spare time. I don’t know about all of you, but I really miss them together.

Chris Hemsworth’s retweet is nice enough, but it’s hard not to take notice of his caption. I mean, could it be time to get the band back together? The chances of such a thing happening in an MCU production are pretty slim at this point, to be honest. While Hemsworth’s Thor and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner are still in the fold, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark sacrificed himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame. And Chris Evans’ aged Steve Rogers handed over the mantle of Captain America to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson . Still, I guess anything is possible in the MCU, especially if the multiverse is involved.

Of course, on the other hand, the stars could reunite in a project not related to the MCU. I honestly wouldn’t mind seeing them all reunite for a comedy that sees a group of best friends reunite for the first time in years. That may seem somewhat on the nose, but it could be fun nonetheless. And then again, any potential reunion doesn’t have to be related to a production of any kind. The Avengers alums could simply just take a joint vacation – and possibly share some photos on social media for the rest of us to gush over.

I hope that Chris Hemsworth gets to link up with his buddies at some point in the near future, regardless of whether it happens in any upcoming Marvel movies . When you’ve had a unique experience like theirs, it’s only natural that you’d form a bond along the way. And that connection certainly shone through whenever they assembled on screen as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.