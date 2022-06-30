Chris Pratt Gets Candid About Cutting Out The Cheeseburgers, Jokes That Chris Hemsworth’s Chef On Avengers Helped Him Get Swole

Celebrity production diets can be grueling, as we’ve seen time and time again with the lead up to upcoming movies like Thor: Love and Thunder. Maintaining a superheroes physique isn’t just about what you with your body, it’s also about what you put into it. Marvel Cinematic Universe vet Chris Pratt understands that rather well, as he recently got candid about cutting back on the cheeseburgers, and using Chris Hemsworth’s chef to get into a diet that got him swole.

In an “Eat Like” video accompanying Pratt’s interview for Men’s Health , Pratt exhibits his usual mix of goofy humor and serious, humble commentary. The man looked back on his career throughout the years, with the express purpose of talking about his eating habits when related to his intense fitness regimen that’s kept him fit for years. A crucial moment in that journey was during the back to back production of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, as Chris Pratt recounted the following story:

When I was on Avengers, we had so many superheroes together. They all had private chefs and I was like, ‘Hey, let me get some of that.’ So I got into Hemsworth’s chef, who cooked me kangaroo. After two days, I mean, look my arms are half the size of his.

Kangaroo isn’t exactly a meat that most can say they’ve encountered, but apparently Chris Pratt was a believer upon first taste. Though the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star does sound like he’s kidding a bit at times, a diet change was exactly what he credits to shaping up for his action hero phase.

The end result was a body that’s still rocking the screens big and small to this day, even if it’s led to Pratt being unfairly body shamed in the process. Continuing to ride the line between kidding and not kidding, the actor compared his current eating habits to those that he would engage in during his Parks and Recreation days.

Whether this is an exaggeration or not, Chris Pratt’s outlook on eating changed in a rather drastic manner. Here’s how cheeseburgers came into play, according to the man himself:

I can’t believe that I would eat five cheeseburgers for lunch. And that was happiness at that time. Now it’s the exact opposite. Now eating is boring. But the times between eating I feel great.

While Chris Pratt’s story cites the production of the two milestone Avengers movies as a beginning of sorts for his food journey, the story actually goes further back. Before he was able to work with trainers or personal chefs, the actor relied on running, a crash diet, and an alcohol-free lifestyle i n order to land his role in Moneyball . If it wasn’t for those efforts, Pratt would have lost out on the role, as he was deemed “too fat” for the part.

So what else does Star-Lord credit in maintaining his healthy lifestyle? Well, he drinks tons of black coffee and indulges in “healthy fats” like avocado. Of course, that’s part of a larger plan that Chris Pratt specifies below:

For me it was just trying to trim body fat. So I did intermittent fasting between noon and six. That was my window to eat. And what did I eat in that time? Pretty much just healthy boring stuff.

Don’t be fooled by Chris Pratt’s results, as the man still knows how to treat himself. Further along in the video, he mentions how he’s trying not to be so possessive of food, especially when it comes to Pratt snacking on others’ leftovers . And yes, the man does believe in cheat meals, with dessert being his vice of choice. Seeing as The Rock has had some sweet cheats in the past couple of months, this feels like a crossover/cooking show that’s just waiting to happen.

If you’re looking to revisit Chris Pratt in all of his swoleness, you can wait until next week when he reappears alongside Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. Or, if you’re a Disney+ subscriber, you can revisit all of his appearances as Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies. Think of it as a cheat meal for your eyes.