David Harbour’s Reaction To Thunderbolts* Star-Studded Trailer Is So On Brand

News
By published

Is Thunderbolts* “pure cinema," or all hype? Harbour has some thoughts.

David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If there’s one person who will always keep it refreshingly honest in the Hollywood movie-making machine, even when they have a high-profile upcoming Marvel movie, it’s David Harbour. The Stranger Things and Black Widow star—returning as Red Guardian in the upcoming Thunderbolts*—recently reacted to the film’s long-awaited trailer drop, and his response is equal parts cheeky, self-aware, and 100% on brand.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Harbour reacted to his upcoming superhero movie’s most recent arthouse-inspired trailer, which plays more like a film festival teaser than a Marvel blockbuster. The trailer leaned heavily into highlighting its cast and crew's prestige, showcasing past credits and artistic collaborators more commonly seen in A24 projects. But the former Hellboy star thinks things could have gone a bit further, noting:

Yeah, I would also like to take it even a step further: I am a Tony nominee. Tony-nominated David Harbour. So we have theater, we've done off-Broadway plays together. All of us are a bunch of film and theater nerds. I mean, look, Jake (Schreier) is a funny guy, and I think we're all aware of how ridiculous this movie sounded to the Marvel community a year ago when it was presented. Like, these losers, you're going to put them all in a film and have them run around with no reference to whatever?

That’s right: Red Guardian is putting some respect on the résumés. And he’s not wrong. The Thunderbolts* cast includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell—all of whom bring serious acting pedigree. And rather than shy away from the idea that this MCU flick might be “too artsy,” Harbour is all in on that chaos. The Creature Commandos voice star continued:

And then I think that it allowed us a real freedom to do something different. And I think we really tried to do that. And so the gratifying thing has been with the trailers coming out, and I think having seen the movie, I think it's exciting and I think that it's a sort of shot in the arm for what's next for Marvel, and yeah, it's full of pretentious Oscar nominees like Florence Pugh. So what are you going to do? We have to highlight that. Sebastian Stan. I mean, the credits are insane. The awards, the glitter, it's absolute pure cinema, Liam.

While the full plot of Thunderbolts* is still tightly under wraps, the tone being teased so far feels more subversive, grounded, and character-driven than anything coming from the MCU in some time. With Beef director Jake Schreier at the helm, and an offbeat lineup of conflicted heroes and villains, the film is shaping up to be less Avengers: Assemble and more Shameless with superheroes.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 MonthsSave 72%

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - Those who want to stream the MCU have the opportunity for some savings, with just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Since the cost it typically $10.99 a month, that's a serious discount. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year), you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription.

Expires March 30

View Deal

Harbour’s comments seem to confirm what fans have suspected since the first trailer dropped, continuing through the Superbowl spot, and now the A24-inspired third trailer: this isn’t MCU business as usual. This is Marvel swinging in a new direction—and leaning into its weirder, darker corners. And if David Harbour’s this excited, maybe we should be too.

Thunderbolts* hits the 2025 movie schedule, releasing on May 2, 2025. Until then, consider screaming all the MCU movies in order with your Disney+ subscription.

TOPICS
Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel cinematic universe
Jennifer Garner&#039;s Elektra in her base in Deadpool 3

Jennifer Garner Got Jacked For Deadpool & Wolverine, And It’s Apparently Had An Unexpected Side Effect As She’s Spent More Time With Ben Affleck

Tony talking to Peter in his bedroom in Civil War

The Russo Brothers Famously Pitched Robert Downey Jr. On Captain America 3. How He Paid Back The ‘Resistant’ Duo When Avengers 5 And 6 Came Around
Penny (Kaley Cuoco) talks to Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco's Lands Next TV Show As Big Bang Theory Fans Hope To See Her In Streaming Spinoff
See more latest
Most Popular
Penny (Kaley Cuoco) talks to Sheldon on The Big Bang Theory
Kaley Cuoco's Lands Next TV Show As Big Bang Theory Fans Hope To See Her In Streaming Spinoff
Reacher outside at construction site at night in Reacher Season 3
After Alan Ritchson Said He’d Play Batman (For Free), His Reacher Co-Star Had A Bold Prediction About The Big Guy Taking On The Role
Morris Chestnut as John Watson in Watson 1x07
After CBS' Watson Finally Brought Back Moriarty, New Episode First Look Reveals Irene Adler For A Complicated Medical Mystery
Lochlan hungover on the boat in Episode 6
The White Lotus' Brotherly Love Story Just Got Weirder, And It Apparently Won't Be Slowing Down Anytime Soon
Nicole Kidman as Greer being interviewed by a reporter at her Nantucket home in The Perfect Couple.
Nicole Kidman Has The ‘Perfect’ Response For Fans Who Tuned In For Her Netflix Murder Mystery Series The Perfect Couple
Mary Jo looking at Vera and Lala while they&#039;re seated at a bar booth in NCIS: Origins
Exclusive NCIS: Origins Clip Sees Mary Jo Venting To Lala And Vera About A Major Shakeup In Her Life
Jennifer Garner&#039;s Elektra in her base in Deadpool 3
Jennifer Garner Got Jacked For Deadpool & Wolverine, And It’s Apparently Had An Unexpected Side Effect As She’s Spent More Time With Ben Affleck
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw in Tracker Season 2x14
Tracker's Callback To Colter's Complicated Childhood Already Has Me Thinking Ahead To The Season 2 Finale And 'Shocking Family Secret'
Matt, Any, Amani all together in their confessional
90 Day Fiancé's Throuple Is Having Problems, But I Feel Like Any Has A Valid Reason For Lying About True Relationship With Matt And Amani
Charles Barkley during an episode of Inside The NBA
'That's A First': See Charles Barkley's Humorous Faux Pas Crack Up Ernie Johnson As They Cover March Madness