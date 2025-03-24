David Harbour’s Reaction To Thunderbolts* Star-Studded Trailer Is So On Brand
Is Thunderbolts* “pure cinema," or all hype? Harbour has some thoughts.
If there’s one person who will always keep it refreshingly honest in the Hollywood movie-making machine, even when they have a high-profile upcoming Marvel movie, it’s David Harbour. The Stranger Things and Black Widow star—returning as Red Guardian in the upcoming Thunderbolts*—recently reacted to the film’s long-awaited trailer drop, and his response is equal parts cheeky, self-aware, and 100% on brand.
In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Harbour reacted to his upcoming superhero movie’s most recent arthouse-inspired trailer, which plays more like a film festival teaser than a Marvel blockbuster. The trailer leaned heavily into highlighting its cast and crew's prestige, showcasing past credits and artistic collaborators more commonly seen in A24 projects. But the former Hellboy star thinks things could have gone a bit further, noting:
That’s right: Red Guardian is putting some respect on the résumés. And he’s not wrong. The Thunderbolts* cast includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and Wyatt Russell—all of whom bring serious acting pedigree. And rather than shy away from the idea that this MCU flick might be “too artsy,” Harbour is all in on that chaos. The Creature Commandos voice star continued:
While the full plot of Thunderbolts* is still tightly under wraps, the tone being teased so far feels more subversive, grounded, and character-driven than anything coming from the MCU in some time. With Beef director Jake Schreier at the helm, and an offbeat lineup of conflicted heroes and villains, the film is shaping up to be less Avengers: Assemble and more Shameless with superheroes.
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - Those who want to stream the MCU have the opportunity for some savings, with just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Since the cost it typically $10.99 a month, that's a serious discount. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year), you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription.
Expires March 30
Harbour’s comments seem to confirm what fans have suspected since the first trailer dropped, continuing through the Superbowl spot, and now the A24-inspired third trailer: this isn’t MCU business as usual. This is Marvel swinging in a new direction—and leaning into its weirder, darker corners. And if David Harbour’s this excited, maybe we should be too.
Thunderbolts* hits the 2025 movie schedule, releasing on May 2, 2025. Until then, consider screaming all the MCU movies in order with your Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Jennifer Garner Got Jacked For Deadpool & Wolverine, And It’s Apparently Had An Unexpected Side Effect As She’s Spent More Time With Ben Affleck
The Russo Brothers Famously Pitched Robert Downey Jr. On Captain America 3. How He Paid Back The ‘Resistant’ Duo When Avengers 5 And 6 Came Around