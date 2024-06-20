Deadpool 3’s Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Update As The Movie Approaches Theaters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, spanning both movies and TV shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next upcoming Marvel movie arriving in theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be arriving in July. The blockbuster is nearly here, and Ryan Reynolds posted a sweet update as the threequel approaches theaters.

Given Marvel's tight security, what we know about Deadpool & Wolverine is fairly limited. This has only increased anticipation for the project, as there are countless fan theories and rumors swirling online. Ryan Reynolds is wearing a ton of hats for the franchise, on top of leading the cast of Deadpool 3. He recently posted on Instagram Story, revealing the movie's status, and waxing poetic about his relationship with director Shawn Levy. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Instargram)

I'm not crying, you're crying. Because despite Deadpool 3 being an R-rated romp that will no doubt have plenty of raunchy jokes, there is a lot of love shared between those who made the movie happen. That includes Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's faux feud, and both of their close relationships with Levy. And one can only imagine how that chemistry will translate to the finished product once its in theaters.

Post production on Deadpool & Wolverine is done, which means the movie is basically ready for public consumption. It might be somewhat surprising to fans that this was done so shortly before it arrived in theaters, but that's pretty standard for a big blockbuster like this. Although the Deadpool threequel got a head start in regards to editing, thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WAG strikes which stopped production.

Reynolds, Jackman and Levy are all close friends, which no doubt made for a fun working environment when production on Deadpool & Wolverine was underway. And while the franchise is known for being utterly hilarious, I have to wonder how this type of chemistry might have elevated the threequel. The trailer for Deadpool 3 definitely teased some of the jokes that are coming, as well as some thrilling action for its title characters.

As previously mentioned, there are countless rumors about what might happen when Deadpool & Wolverine finally hits theaters in July. The trailer showed that the multiverse was very much in play, including Loki's Time Variance Authority. And as such, it seems like Levy and company could bring anything and anyone into the story.

Most of the rumors are about actors that fans think might end up appearing in Deadpool 3, particularly familiar faces from the X-Men franchise. Some of the popular names being thrown around online include Halle Berry's Storm, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, and Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Fans also thought Taylor Swift would have a role, but a report claimed that she won't be appearing as either Dazzler or Lady Deadpool.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your movies next year.