Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds’ Update About Hugh Jackman Returning Will Make Logan Fans Happy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and fans have countless questions about the future of the franchise. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Shawn Levy’s Deadpool 3, which has been quietly developing for a few years now. And Ryan Reynolds’ update about Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine will make Logan fans very happy. After all, there is some danger to resurrecting the character.

While the majority of Deadpool 3 is currently a mystery, although Ryan Reynolds and company recently broke the internet with the news that Hugh Jackman would be coming out of retirement as Wolverine for the movie. Fans are have been wondering about how this will work logistically, especially since he was killed off in such an emotional way during Logan. Reynolds recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , where he addressed those concerns by saying:

We figured out a way to do it that's Hugh Jackman approved and Kevin Feige approved, where we're completely protecting the legacy of Logan, the way it was left off. We wouldn't mess with that.

Do you hear that sound? It’s moviegoers letting out a big sigh of relief. Because given how universally acclaimed Logan was, there was some concern about how its ending might be spoiled with Hugh Jackman’s role in Deadpool 3. But it looks like that’s something that’s being taken heavily into account for the developing superhero flick.

Ryan Reynolds’ comments to Jimmy Fallon come as he’s promoting his new comedy Spirited, which he stars in opposite Will Ferrell. Unsurprisingly the conversation eventually turned to the Deadpool franchise, which he’s an actor, writer, and producer on. And while Reynolds was careful not to reveal too much about the project, it seems that they’re taking special care with having Hugh Jackman picking up the claws again , and not messing with the events of Logan.

The first two Deadpool movies were released in quick succession, with the first sequel hitting theaters in 2018. But since then it’s been mostly crickets, partly due to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its properties. Fans have not-so-patiently waited for updates, as Ryan Reynolds conducted meetings with the House of Mouse. Although now it looks like some real steps forward are happening behind the scenes, with the production team and cast being assembled. In the meantime, folks are left to the re-watch Marvel movies in order and imagine how Wade Wilson might interact with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

With Hugh Jackman officially back as Wolverine, moviegoers already have a ton of theories and expectations about what this appearance might entail. Comic book fans want to see him in Logan’s signature yellow suit , and are also curious about what characters will be returning in the threequel. Hopefully some more information comes sooner rather than later.