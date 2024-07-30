Did Anthony Mackie Just Accidentally Confirm That An OG Avenger Will Appear In Captain America: Brave New World?

The first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World answered a lot of questions and confirmed a lot of rumors about what’s going on in the upcoming Marvel movie. But there are likely still a lot of twists and turns that the movie is waiting to reveal. Although it’s possible Anthony Mackie just pulled a Tom Holland and spoiled one of the major twists. Some recent comments seem to hint that alongside many of the supporting characters of The Incredible Hulk movie, Hulk himself might be part of the Captain America: Brave New World cast.

In an interview with EW, (via Twitter) Anthony Mackie was asked about how The Hulk fits into Brave New World considering how many supporting characters from The Incredible Hulk are in the new Captain America movie. Mackie was clear that the events of the Hulk movie don’t directly pertain to the new film, but he then seemed to add that Hulk will “show up” in the film. Listen to what Mackie says and judge for yourself.

Anthony Mackie just revealed that The Hulk will appear in ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD 😂Via: @EW pic.twitter.com/J4Ftn2UjMxJuly 29, 2024

One certainly can read Mackie’s comments that he’s saying The Incredible Hulk will appear in Captain America: Brave New World. It wouldn’t honestly be that shocking considering we know that actors including Liv Tyler and Tom Blake Nelson, who last appeared in the MCU in The Incredible Hulk, will return in the next MCU film. Bringing back Betty Ross without including Bruce Banner would actually seem a little strange.

At the same time, it’s far from clear that Anthony Mackie is saying what he appears to be saying here. He might not mean that Hulk will show up physically, simply that he’ll be relevant to the plot. We know the Hulk will at least "show up" in dialogue considering we know that Red Hulk will be in Brave New World. The Hulk as a concept will be part of the story, even if the character is not. Mackie is also interrupted by Harrison Ford while talking so it’s possible that he was saying something else that got lost in the shuffle of conversation.

The return of the Hulk would certainly be a big deal in Brave New World. We last saw Mark Ruffalo as Hulk in the MCU during the She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series. That show also revealed Hulk’s son, which may or may not be relevant to the character in the future.

While the Captain America: Brave New World release date is still months away, if Hulk is returning to the MCU it’s possible a more official announcement might not be that far away. While nothing was said during the recent SDCC Marvel panel, Marvel will also have the stage during the Disney Studios presentation at D23 in just under two weeks. It’s possible we could hear more there.