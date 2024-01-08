Did Captain America: Brave New World Merch Just Confirm A Popular Fan Theory?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to projects on the big screen and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Captain America: Brave New World, which will feature Anthony Mackie in the title role. Fans are wondering what's coming in that mysterious movie, but did Captain America 4 merch just confirm a popular fan theory? Let's break it all down.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, which isn't all that surprising considering Marvel's tight security. As a result, there are a number of rumors about what might go down in that blockbuster. One of the most popular is that Red Hulk might factor into the story, and an upcoming LEGO set (via Instagram) might have confirmed this.

Per a report by LEGO scoopers, Captain America: Brave New World is getting a LEGO set titled "Captain America vs. Red Hulk Battle." The title says it all, seemingly confirming that the latter character will indeed factor into the forthcoming blockbuster. We'll just have to wait and see if the studio confirms this, and if we actually get to see the possible LEGO set.

These rumors about Red Hulk came as a result of the cast of Captain America: Brave New World, with Harrison Ford taking on the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt. For a while now fans have been theorizing that Ross might become Red Hulk, and now that seems far more likely.

Those fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order have been not-so-patiently waiting for Hulk lore to have a bigger presence in the shared universe. Captain America 4 seems to be delivering on that, with folks like Liv Taylor finally reprising their roles from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. And if Red Hulk actually gets to finally join the MCU, hardcore fans are likely going to be very excited.

Of course, this isn't the first time that merchandise has potentially teased a major blockbuster's contents. LEGO sets need to be designed long before the each new movie is released, which is why this has happened a few times over the years. Although sometimes LEGO and Marvel add a red herring to throw the fans off the truth of the movie's contents.

The pressure will be on for Captain America: Brave New World to deliver when it hits theaters. Partly because it'll be the first movie where Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson is the new Cap, following Chris Evans' departure from he role of Steve Rogers. Add in the MCU's recent box office bombs, and the studio really needs a win.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 14th, 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.